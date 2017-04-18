FOOTBALL: East Weekend results (April 15-17)

It was a good weekend for Rutland clubs in league action over the Easter Bank holiday weekend with Uppingham Town’s two sides both recording rare wins and Oakham United ending a run of six games with a victory.
Evo-Stik Northern Premier League
First Division South
Witton Albion 4-1 Stamdord AFC
ChromaSport United Counties League
UCL Premier Division
Oadby Town 0-4 Deeping Rangers
UCL Division One
Oakham United 2-2 Buckingham Town
ChromaSport Peterborough & District Football League
PDFL Premier Division
Langtoft United 0-1 Pinchbeck United
Leverington Sports 1-2 Uppingham Town
Moulton Harrox 1-0 Stamford Lions
Wisbech Town Reserves 3-2 Ketton
PDFL Division One
Glinton & Northborough 0-2 Sutton Bridge United
Kings Cliffe 2-3 Warboys Town
PDFL Division Two
Stamford Lions Res 1-7 Parkway Eagles
PDFL Division Three
FC Peterborough 1-2 Uppingham Town Res
PDFL Division Four
Stamford Lions ‘A’ 2-2 Feeder FC
Wittering Harriers Res 2-2 Premiair First
Leicestershire Senior League
Everards Premier Division
Kirby Muxloe Res 3-0 Cottesmore Amateurs
City Goldsmith Division One
Cottesmore Amateurs Res 1-1 Desford Res
Ancaster Cup
Pointon FC 2-0 Stamford Belvedere
Monday
Evo-Stik Northern Premier League
First Division South
Stamdord AFC 1-1 AFC Rushden and Diamonds
UCL Premier Division
Oakham United 4-2 Stewarts & Lloyds AFC