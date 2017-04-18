Search

FOOTBALL: East Weekend results (April 15-17)

Action from Oakham United against Potton United

Action from Oakham United against Potton United

It was a good weekend for Rutland clubs in league action over the Easter Bank holiday weekend with Uppingham Town’s two sides both recording rare wins and Oakham United ending a run of six games with a victory.

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League

First Division South

Witton Albion 4-1 Stamdord AFC

ChromaSport United Counties League

UCL Premier Division

Oadby Town 0-4 Deeping Rangers

UCL Division One

Oakham United 2-2 Buckingham Town

ChromaSport Peterborough & District Football League

PDFL Premier Division

Langtoft United 0-1 Pinchbeck United

Leverington Sports 1-2 Uppingham Town

Moulton Harrox 1-0 Stamford Lions

Wisbech Town Reserves 3-2 Ketton

PDFL Division One

Glinton & Northborough 0-2 Sutton Bridge United

Kings Cliffe 2-3 Warboys Town

PDFL Division Two

Stamford Lions Res 1-7 Parkway Eagles

PDFL Division Three

FC Peterborough 1-2 Uppingham Town Res

PDFL Division Four

Stamford Lions ‘A’ 2-2 Feeder FC

Wittering Harriers Res 2-2 Premiair First

Leicestershire Senior League

Everards Premier Division

Kirby Muxloe Res 3-0 Cottesmore Amateurs

City Goldsmith Division One

Cottesmore Amateurs Res 1-1 Desford Res

Ancaster Cup

Pointon FC 2-0 Stamford Belvedere

Monday

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League

First Division South

Stamdord AFC 1-1 AFC Rushden and Diamonds

UCL Premier Division

Oakham United 4-2 Stewarts & Lloyds AFC