FOOTBALL: Ketton knocked out of the PFA Senior Cup by Moulton Harrox

A second half capitulation saw Ketton bomb out of the PFA Senior Cup at the hands of Moulton Harrox on Saturday to a crushing 7-1 defeat.

It was actually Ketton who took the lead on 13 minutes as Greg Rawlinson rounded the keeper and finished well. However Harrox scored twice before the break to lead at half time.

Once Moulton added their third on 54 minutes it ended the game and Ketton lost their fight as Harrox went on to rout them in the last 30 minutes.

Ketton manager Rob Ward reflected: “It was a game of real mixed emotions. For the first hour we were right in the game but, by the end of the 90, we were on the end of a poor result.

“When playing a good side like Harrox you have to be prepared to soak up some pressure and not have the bulk of play. We did that well and created some good attacks ourselves. After taking the lead we had a really good spell, despite Harrox getting two back before half time I still felt we had every chance of getting a result.”

Rob continued: “We started the second half well and created a couple of really good early chances, maybe had we taken one of them that could have changed the game. Harrox then went up the other end of the field and got their third which hit us hard.

“We capitulated from that point on and Harrox really took us apart for the remaining half hour.”

Ketton: Matt Biggs, Martin Trawford, Seb Hood, Johnny Holmes, Ian Marsh, James Betts (Tiago Marujo), Jonothan Lawrence, Dom Jones, Lewis Morley, Greg Rawlinson, Connor Breakell. Sub not uses: Joe Morley.