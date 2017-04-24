FOOTBALL: Midweek fixtures (April 24-26)

Get down and support your local non-league football club.
Monday
Ancaster Cup - 6.45pm ko
Stamford Lions v Langtoft United
Tuesday
ChromaSport United Counties League
UCL Premier Division - 7.45pm ko
Deeping Rangers v Harrowby United
ChromaSport Peterborough & District Football League
PDFL Premier Division - 6.30pm ko
Uppingham Town v Ketton
PDFL Division One - 7.30pm ko
Glinton & Northborough v Riverside
Wednesday
ChromaSport Peterborough & District Football League
PDFL Premier Division
Langtoft United v Thorney - 6.30pm ko
Deeping Rangers Res v Pinchbeck United - 7.45pm ko