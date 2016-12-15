FOOTBALL: Munton swaps the Wakes for Holbeach United

It was only a matter of time but it has finally happened. Bourne Town star striker Zak Munton has left the Wakes for a step up the leagues.

The son of club legend Darren Munton, has followed in his father’s foot steps by banging in the goals for the Abby Lawn outfit.

But when high-flying UCL Premier Division outfit Holbeach United, now with former Oakham United co-manager Seb Hayes at the helm, came calling it was too good to turn down.

Munton has scored 11 goals in 23 appearances for Bourne so far this season to add to the 25 he netted last season which saw a number of clubs, including Hayes’ Tractor Boys squad, interested in signing the teenager.

Hayes said: “Zak had a lot of offers and we’ve put a lot of work into bringing him here.

“We feel he’s ready to step up a level and he says he needs the challenge.

“We’re happy to get that transfer done and I’m really looking forward to bringing him into the squad.

Hayes has also signed Callum Madigan back from Deeping Rangers. Hayes said: “Callum was my captain at Peterborough Northern Star so we know each other well.

“He keeps things simple and gets people organised.”

On Saturday Tyler Sculthorpe and Craig Rook scored for Bourne in their 2-1 with over Lutterworth Athletic in the UCL Division One.

It was also announced this week that George Couzens was named the club’s player of the month for November after a strong month.

At the same time Bourne Town Reserves lost 2-0 away at Cogenhoe United in the UCL Reserve Division.

Elliot O’Reilly scored both the goals for Cognehoe Reserves.