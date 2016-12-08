FOOTBALL: Stamford AFC beaten by Lincoln for a third time this season

Lincoln United are single handedly ruining Stamford AFC’s season having already knocked them out of two cup competitions already.

On Tuesday night The Whites made it a hat-trick of defeats with a 1-0 win in the Evo-Stik NPL First Division South.

The other defeats saw the Daniels knocked out of the Lincs Senior Cup final, losing 3-2, and Doodson Cup, going down 1-0.

Lincoln came firing out the blocks at the Sun Hat Villas and Resorts Stadium, penning the visitors in with three corners and hitting the post through Andy Toyne all inside the opening ten minutes.

The Whites were causing the Stamford defence real problems but had left their shooting boots at home. Once again the Daniels were grateful for the presence of goalkeeper Sam Donkin who was a big reason for why the scoreline wasn’t much greater.

Lincoln were piling the crosses into the box, trying to utilise the height of big Jordan Hempenstall, but for a small lad Donkin leaps well and dealt with the danger excellently.

Donkin did have to react well to push out a free kick from Robert Norris which looked to be creeping into the top corner.

Olly Brown-Hill had Stamford’s opening chance midway through the half but it was off target.

Shortly after Lincoln really should have opened the scoring through skipper Michael Jacklin after the ball fell to him in the box following a scramble.

Just before the break Grant Ryan had a rare chance for the visitors but his headed effort was saved by goalkeeper Jake Turner.

Stamford manager Graham Drury tried to change the course of the tide early in the second half by introducing John King, Jevani Brown and Lee Beeson, replacing Brown-Hill, Sandy and Jamie McGhee but it did not have the desired effect as in the 68th minute The Whites scored the only goal of the game.

James Blunden, who had just signed a new contract before the game, started paying back his employers straight away, heading home a free kick from Sean Wright.

In injury time Wright was shown a second yellow to get himself dismissed but there was not enough time for Stamford to make their advantage count.

Lincoln United: Jake Turner, Luke Hornsey, Callum Ward, Michael Jacklin (C), James Blunden, Robert Norris, Andrew Toyne, Jordan Hempenstall, Matthew Cotton, Kallum Smith.

Substitutes: Daniel Brooks, Gary King, Luke Smithson, Harry Millard, Philip McGann.

Stamford AFC: Sam Donkin, John Challinor (C), Ollie Luto, Kern Miller, Delroy Gordon, Sam Hill, Jamie McGhee, Jake Duffy, Grant Ryan, Elliot Sany, Ollie Brownhill.

Substitutes: Chris Salt, Lee Beeson, John King, Jevani Brown, Taylor Rhiney.