FOOTBALL: Stamford AFC held to a draw at Northwich Victoria

Stamford AFC recorded just their third clean-sheet of the Evo-Stik NPL First Division South on Sunday, the only problem was they couldn’t score either.

The Daniels drew 0-0 away at Northwich Victoria, playing on a Sunday because the hosts share their ground.

Before Sunday, only Belper Town and Loughborough Dynamo have failed to score against Stamford in the league this season after 27 games, conceding 47 goals.

That has really been their downfall, getting punished for errors at the back. Neighbours Spalding United, who sit second, in contrast have conceded 20 goals fewer, and leaders Shaw Lane have let in just 15 all season. That’s why they find themselves at the top of the pile and Stamford continue to labour in 15th place.

But the clean sheet comes as some achievement as they spent most of the afternoon without the ball.

Even birthday boy Grant Ryan couldn’t get a goal on his 26th birthday.

Stamford travel to Carlton Town on Saturday, before hosting Lincoln United on Tuesday night.

Northwich Victoria: Forth, Clarke, Mannionn, Lyndon, Fitzgerald, Doran, Matthews, Bennett, Gyimah, McDonald, Kiwanda.

Stamford AFC: Donkin, Hartley, Luto, Draper, Challinor, Marshall, Smith, Duffy, Ryan, Nodder, King.