FOOTBALL: Stamford AFC stunned by Market Dryaton come back

Stamford AFC let an early two goal lead slip through their fingers to lose 4-2 away at fellow Evo-Stik NPL First Division South struggers Market Drayton Town on Saturday.

The Daniels, who started the day above home side Drayton in the league, came out the blocks like a bullet and found the back of the net early. In just the sixth minute Delroy Gordon scored with a powerful header from a Jake Duffy free kick to give them the lead they deserved.

Stamford are a real footballing side, as they have displayed against teams much higher than them during their historic FA Cup run earlier this season. Sadly the league they find themselves playing in often requires a more physical, route one approach. But when the Daniels are at their best, like they were in the early stages on Saturday, their passing game can rip sides to pieces.

Elevens minutes in and Courtney Meade was celebrating his sides’ second of the afternoon after he and Jordan Smith had shown great movement and skill in the build-up to create the goal, with strike partner Grant Ryan giving the scoring pass.

But Drayton came back strong and Stamford goalkeeper Sam Donkin was forced into action to pull off a couple of excellent saves to stop to stop Town scoring. It was a warning of what was to come.

In the 36th minute Glen Coney pulled a goal back for the hosts and then just three minutes later the busy Will Whieldon levelled the scores.

Unbelievably Stamford went in trailing at the break as just three minutes later Andre James powered through the Daniels’ defence to finish past Donkin and give his side the lead.

Ten minutes into the second half Market Drayton extended their lead as they enjoyed more of the play. Jud Ellis was the man to score with a stunning effort from outside the box which Donkin could only watch fly into his net.

Both teams had further chances, Ellis could have doubled his tally for the afternoon soonafter and late in the match Drayton goalkeeper Ash Rawlins had to make a point blank save to deny Stamford’s Kern Miller.

Six minutes of injury time were signalled but even with the extra time the Daniels could not find a way back to get anything from the match.

Despite the result Stamford remain in 16th position in the league. They host Bedworth United next on Saturday.

Market Drayton Town: Rawlins, Gregory, Cuff, Ellis, McMullen, Hartlebury, Whittingham (Edge), Beddows, James (Osei), Whieldon(Campbell), Coney

Stamford AFC: Donkin, Hartley, Luto, Salt (Nodder), Miller, Gordon, Smith, Duffy, Ryan, Meade (Brown-Hill), McGhee (King)