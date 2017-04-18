FOOTBALL: Stamford beaten by second place Witton Albion

Witton Albion, the side Stamford condemned to relegation to the Evo-Stik NPL First Division South two seasons ago, got their revenge on Saturday with a 4-1 defeat of the Daniels.

Of course since the last day heroics of 2015 the Daniels have also dropped down a league, hence the sides meeting again on Saturday. And it is Witton who look set for a return up the leagues having secured second spot in the league behind Shaw Lane.

Steven Tames struck twice for the homeside at Wincham Park on Saturday, making it 16 goals from 32 starts for Albion since joining on loan. What Stamford would do for a striker who could find the net with such regularity.

Stamford were a match for their hosts in the first quarter of an hour, however they had an early let off when Rob Hopley crashed a header against a post from Bradley Bauress’ free kick.

However a slice of bad luck unlocked the Daniels’ defence in the 16th minute when a pass from a Witton player took a big deflection into the path of Bauress who took the ball around Stamford goalkeeper Sam Donkin before putting the ball into the net.

Just past the half hour mark Tames scored the first of his double. Donkin saved the striker’s initial header but the ball fell back into his path and he made no mistake from close range the second time round - hammering home.

John King had an excellent chance to pull a goal back for Stamford shortly after but Albion stopper Danny Roberts’ pulled off a stunning save to keep the visitors out.

Just before the break striker Grant Ryan created an opening but sliced his shot well wide.

Any hopes of a Stamford recovery were ended just minutes into the second half when Hopley created space on the edge of the box, avoided a pair of attempted tackles from the visitors before dispatching a shot into the far corner of the net for 3-0 in the 51st minute.

Daniels wing-back Liam Marshall went on a raid for the visitors but he put his shot wide of the goal after powering into the box.

In the 90th minute of the match Stamford scored a goal of little consolation but of real quality. King picked up the ball and weaved his way past three Witton defenders before showing a cool head to beat Roberts between the sticks.

However Tames hit a fourth for Witton moments later, completing a simple finish after being sent clear of the defence in a counter-attacking move by Bauress. There was plenty of action late in the day as Stamford went on the attack again straight from the kick off in injury time, with Marshall heading goalwards only to see his effort saved by Roberts to conclude the match.

Witton Albion: Roberts (GK), Gardner, Brown (Wilson 55), Lycett, Devine, Noon, Haywood, Owens, Bauress, Hopley (Jones 67), Tames Sub not used Williams

Stamford AFC: Donkin, Hartley (Hollist 65), Gordon, Challinor, Marshall, Oldham, Juma, Laurie Wilson, King, Ryan, Smith Subs not used Duffy, McGeorge, Brown Referee Ben Atkinson

Attendance 293