FOOTBALL: This weekend’s fixtures (February 4)

Get out and support your local non-league football club this weekend.
Fixtures
Saturday
UCL Premier Division - 3pm ko
Deeping Rangers v Huntingdon Town
UCL Division One - 3pm ko
Oakham United v Burton Park Wanderers
Wellingborough Whitworth v Blackstones
UCL Reserve Division - 3pm ko
Blackstones Reserves v Potton United Reserves
Bourne Town Reserves v Northampton ON Chenecks Reserves
PDFL Premier Division - 2pm ko
Crowland Town v Langtoft United
Holbeach United Reserves v Deeping Rangers Reserves
Sawtry v Stamford Lions
PDFL Division One - 2pm ko
Kings Cliffe v Riverside
Netherton United Reserves v Oakham United Reserve
Oundle Town v Peterborough Polonia
Stamford Belvedere v Baston
Wittering Harriers v Moulton Harrox Reserves
PDFL Division Two - 2pm ko
Langtoft United Reserves v Netherton United ‘A’
Spalding Town v Ketton Reserves
Stamford Lions Reserves v Whittlesey Athletic ‘A’
PDFL Division Three - 2pm ko
Bretton North End v Oundle Town Reserves
Farcet United v Stamford Belvedere Reserves
Thorpe Wood Rangers v Rutland Dead Rabbits
Uppingham Town Reserves v Eye United
PDFL Division Four - 2pm ko
Cardea v Wittering Harriers Reserves
Feeder v Stamford Lions ‘A’
PDFL Division Five A - 2pm ko
Glinton & Northborough Reserves v Orton Rangers
Leicestershire Senior League
Everards Premier Division - 3pm ko
Cottesmore Amateurs v Friar Lane & Epworth
Sunday
Evo-Stik NPL First Division South - 3pm ko
Northwich Victoria v Stamford AFC
Cambs Womens League
S-Tech Premiership - 2pm ko
Bourne v Netherton United
Tuesday
Lincs County Senior Trophy semi-final - 7.45pm ko
Deeping Rangers v Boston Town