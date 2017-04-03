FOOTBALL: Weekend results (April 1)

Deeping Rangers recorded the best result of the weekend from the area’s top sides with Stamford AFC, Bourne Town and Oakham United all falling to defeats while Blackstones shared the points.
Evo-Stik Northern Premier League
First Division South
Leek Town 3-1 Stamford
ChromaSport United Counties League
UCL Premier Division
Rothwell Corinthians 0-4 Deeping Rangers
UCL Division One
Bourne Town 0-2 Daventry Town
Woodford United 2-1 Oakham United
Blackstones 2-2 Rushden & Higham United
UCL Reserve Division
Wellingborough Whitworth Res 9-2 Bourne Town Res
ChromaSport Peterborough & District Football League
PDFL Premier Division
Deeping Rangers Res 0-5 Ketton
Stamford Lions 3-2 Peterborough ICA Sports
Uppingham Town 0-3 Langtoft United
PDFL Division One
Oakham United Res 8-1 Riverside
Oundle Town 0-5 Whittlesey Athletic Res
Spalding United Res 5-1 Baston
Stamford Belvedere 3-1 Sutton Bridge United
PDFL Division Two
Langtoft United Res 1-5 AFC Stanground Sports Res
PDFL Division Three
Stanground Sports A 2-4 Oundle Town Res
Brotherhood Sports 5-1 Stamford Belvedere Res
PDFL Division Four
Tydd St Mary Res 1-3 Stamford Lions A
Wittering Harriers Res 4-5 Feeder FC
PDFl Division Five B
Kings Cliffe Res 4-0 British School of Sport
Leicestershire Senior League
Everards Premier Division
Coalville Town Dev Squad 2-1 Cottesmore Amateurs
City Goldsmiths Division One
Cottesmore Amateurs Res P-P Loughborough Res
Sunday
Cambridgewshiere Womens & Girls League
S-Tech Women’s Championship North
Ketton 0-4 Wisbech St Mary