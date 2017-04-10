FOOTBALL: Weekend results (April 8)

Stamford AFC, Bourne Town and Oakham United were all defeated in their respective leagues on Saturday in a tough weekend of action for local sides.
Saturday
Evo-Stik Northern Premier League
First Division South
Stamford AFC 2-3 Basford United
UCL Division One
Bourne Town 0-1 Blackstones
Melton Town 2-1 Oakham United
ChromaSport Peterborough & District Football League
PDFL Premier Division
Deeping Rangers Res 0-1 Thorney
Pinchbeck United 2-0 Ketton
Sawtry 6-3 Uppingham Town
Stamford Lions 4-0 Holbeach United Res
Wisbech Town Res 0-1 Langtoft United
PDFL Division One
Glinton & Northborough 5-3 Netherton United Res
Oakham United Res 3-0 Kings Cliffe
Peterborough Polonia 6-1 Oundle Town
Warboys Town 5-0 Wittering Harriers
Moulton Harrox Res P-P Stamford Belvedere
PDFL Division Two
Ketton Res 0-1 Stamford Lions Res
PDFL Division Three
Oundle Town Res 2-1 Sawtry Res
Uppingham Town Res 3-0 Brotherhood Sports
PDFL Division Four
Whittlesey Athletic C 4-0 Stamford Lions A
Wittering Harriers Res 3-3 Huntingdon Rovers
PDFL Division Five A
Orton Rangers 2-3 Glinton & Northborough Res
PDFL Division B
Kings Cliffe Res 2-3 AFC Orton
Leicestershire Senior League
City Goldsmith Division One
Cottesmore Amateurs Res 1-3 Lutterworth Town Res