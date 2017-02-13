FOOTBALL: Weekend results (February 11)

Postponements were the order of the day on the local football scene on Saturday with the weather causing havoc to the fixture list.

However the big derby game between Bourne and Oakham did go ahead and it was the Wakes who were left celebrating.

Saturday

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League

First Division South

Carlton Town P-P Stamford AFC

ChromaSport United Counties League

UCL Premier Division

Desborough Town P-P Deeping Rangers

UCL Division One

Bourne Town 4-0 Oakham United

Woodford United P-P Blackstones

UCL Reserve Division

Blackstones Res P-P PNS Res

Bugbrooke St Michaels Res 2-1 Bourne Town Res

ChromaSport Peterborough & District League

PDFL Premier Division

Deeping Rangers Res P-P Leverington Sports

Ketton 5-1 Holbeach United Res

Langtoft United 3-1 AFC Stanground Sports

Stamford Lions 4-0 Wisbech Town Res

Stilton United 7-2 Uppingham Town

PDFL Division One

Baston 1-0 Spalding United Res

Moulton Harrox Res 3-0 Kings Cliffe

Riverside 1-5 Stamford Belvedere

Whittlesey Athletic Res 8-0 Oundle Town

PFA Challenge Cup

Crowland Town Res P-P Glinton & Northborough

Long Sutton Athletic P-P Oakham United Res

PFA Senior Cup

Wittering Harriers 0-5 Warboys Town

PDFL Division Two

Leverington Sports Res 4-2 Ketton Res

Stamford Lions Res 2-2 Peterborough ICA Sports Res

PDFL Division Three

Oundle Town Res 2-1 Rutland DR

Stamford Belvedere Res P-P AFC Stanground Sports ‘A’

Thorpe Wood Rangers 6-4 Uppingham Town Res

PDFL Division B

Kings Cliffe Res P-P British School of Sport

Leicestershire Senior League

Everards Premier Division

Saffron Dynamo P-P Cottesmore Amateurs

City Goldsmith Division One

Cottesmore Amateurs Res P-P Ibstock Utd Res