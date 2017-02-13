FOOTBALL: Weekend results (February 11)

Postponements were the order of the day on the local football scene on Saturday with the weather causing havoc to the fixture list.
However the big derby game between Bourne and Oakham did go ahead and it was the Wakes who were left celebrating.
Saturday
Evo-Stik Northern Premier League
First Division South
Carlton Town P-P Stamford AFC
ChromaSport United Counties League
UCL Premier Division
Desborough Town P-P Deeping Rangers
UCL Division One
Bourne Town 4-0 Oakham United
Woodford United P-P Blackstones
UCL Reserve Division
Blackstones Res P-P PNS Res
Bugbrooke St Michaels Res 2-1 Bourne Town Res
ChromaSport Peterborough & District League
PDFL Premier Division
Deeping Rangers Res P-P Leverington Sports
Ketton 5-1 Holbeach United Res
Langtoft United 3-1 AFC Stanground Sports
Stamford Lions 4-0 Wisbech Town Res
Stilton United 7-2 Uppingham Town
PDFL Division One
Baston 1-0 Spalding United Res
Moulton Harrox Res 3-0 Kings Cliffe
Riverside 1-5 Stamford Belvedere
Whittlesey Athletic Res 8-0 Oundle Town
PFA Challenge Cup
Crowland Town Res P-P Glinton & Northborough
Long Sutton Athletic P-P Oakham United Res
PFA Senior Cup
Wittering Harriers 0-5 Warboys Town
PDFL Division Two
Leverington Sports Res 4-2 Ketton Res
Stamford Lions Res 2-2 Peterborough ICA Sports Res
PDFL Division Three
Oundle Town Res 2-1 Rutland DR
Stamford Belvedere Res P-P AFC Stanground Sports ‘A’
Thorpe Wood Rangers 6-4 Uppingham Town Res
PDFL Division B
Kings Cliffe Res P-P British School of Sport
Leicestershire Senior League
Everards Premier Division
Saffron Dynamo P-P Cottesmore Amateurs
City Goldsmith Division One
Cottesmore Amateurs Res P-P Ibstock Utd Res