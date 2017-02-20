Search

FOOTBALL: Weekend results (February 18)

Deeping Rangers FC - second-half action v Yaxley Shorter range pics, Deeping denied

It was another interesting afternoon of local football across the area on Saturday. Stamford AFC were beaten once again but Deeping Rangers extended their unbeaten record at home and Oakham United bounced back from a heavy derby defeat with a victory at home.

Saturday

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League

First Division South

Stamford AFC 0-2 Market Drayton Town

ChromaSport United Counties League

UCL Premier Division

Deeping Rangers 0-0 Yaxley

UCL Division One

Blackstones 0-3 Potton United

Oakham United 1-0 Rushden and Higham United

UCL Reserve Division

Bourne Town Res 2-1 Harborough Town Res

Irchester United Res 1-1 Blackstones FC Res

ChromaSport Peterborough & District League

PDFL Premier Division

AFC Stanground Sports 0-5 Ketton

Peterborough ICA Sports 2-0 Langtoft United

Pinchbeck United 4-3 Deeping Rangers Res

Uppingham Town 0-6 Netherton United

PFA Senior Cup

Peterborough Sports Res 2-1 Stamford Lions

ChromaSport & Trophies Chairman Championship Shield

Stamford Belvedere 0-3 Oakham United Res

Wittering Harriers 1-2 Warboys Town

PDFL Division One

Baston 1-2 Long Sutton Athletic

Glinton & Northborough 1-6 Moulton Harrox Res

Sutton Bridge United 3-0 Kings Cliffe

PDFL Division Two

Langtoft United Res 3-2 Ketton Res

PFA Junior Cup

Eye United 0-3 Rutland DR

PDFL Division Three

Oundle Town Res 7-1 Farcet United

Sawtry Res 3-1 Stamford Belvedere Res

PDFL Division Four

Stamford Lions ‘A’0-0 Huntingdon Rovers

PDFL Division Five A

Holbeach United ‘A’5-1 Glinton & Northborough Res

PDFL Division B

Kings Cliffe Res 1-2 Wisbech Town Acorns U21

Leicestershire Senior League

Everards Premier Division

Allexton & New Parks 2-3 Cottesmore Amateurs

City Goldsmith Division One

Cottesmore Amateurs Res P-P Loughborough Res

Sunday

Cambridgeshire Womens & Girls County Football League

Champ North

Wisbech Town 7-2 Ketton