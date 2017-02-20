FOOTBALL: Weekend results (February 18)

It was another interesting afternoon of local football across the area on Saturday. Stamford AFC were beaten once again but Deeping Rangers extended their unbeaten record at home and Oakham United bounced back from a heavy derby defeat with a victory at home.
Saturday
Evo-Stik Northern Premier League
First Division South
Stamford AFC 0-2 Market Drayton Town
ChromaSport United Counties League
UCL Premier Division
Deeping Rangers 0-0 Yaxley
UCL Division One
Blackstones 0-3 Potton United
Oakham United 1-0 Rushden and Higham United
UCL Reserve Division
Bourne Town Res 2-1 Harborough Town Res
Irchester United Res 1-1 Blackstones FC Res
ChromaSport Peterborough & District League
PDFL Premier Division
AFC Stanground Sports 0-5 Ketton
Peterborough ICA Sports 2-0 Langtoft United
Pinchbeck United 4-3 Deeping Rangers Res
Uppingham Town 0-6 Netherton United
PFA Senior Cup
Peterborough Sports Res 2-1 Stamford Lions
ChromaSport & Trophies Chairman Championship Shield
Stamford Belvedere 0-3 Oakham United Res
Wittering Harriers 1-2 Warboys Town
PDFL Division One
Baston 1-2 Long Sutton Athletic
Glinton & Northborough 1-6 Moulton Harrox Res
Sutton Bridge United 3-0 Kings Cliffe
PDFL Division Two
Langtoft United Res 3-2 Ketton Res
PFA Junior Cup
Eye United 0-3 Rutland DR
PDFL Division Three
Oundle Town Res 7-1 Farcet United
Sawtry Res 3-1 Stamford Belvedere Res
PDFL Division Four
Stamford Lions ‘A’0-0 Huntingdon Rovers
PDFL Division Five A
Holbeach United ‘A’5-1 Glinton & Northborough Res
PDFL Division B
Kings Cliffe Res 1-2 Wisbech Town Acorns U21
Leicestershire Senior League
Everards Premier Division
Allexton & New Parks 2-3 Cottesmore Amateurs
City Goldsmith Division One
Cottesmore Amateurs Res P-P Loughborough Res
Sunday
Cambridgeshire Womens & Girls County Football League
Champ North
Wisbech Town 7-2 Ketton