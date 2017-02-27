Search

Football: Weekend results (February 25)

Action from Stamford AFC v Market Drayton Town. Photo: Geoff Atton

Stamford AFC picked up a much needed three points on Saturday, while Deeping Rangers continued their impressive form and Uppingham Town picked up a rare victory.

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League

First Division South

Chasetown 1-2 Stamford AFC

ChromaSport United Counties League

UCL Premier Division

Wellingborough Town 2-4 Deeping Rangers

UCL Division One

Bourne Town 2-3 Olney Town

Oakham United P-P Buckingham Town

Thrapston Town 0-2 Blackstones

UCL Reserve Division

Blackstones FC Res 2-5 Bourne Town Res

ChromaSport & Trophies President Premier Shield

Ketton 1-2 Pinchbeck United

ChromaSport Peterborough & District Football League

PDFL Premier Division

AFC Stanground Sports 1-2 Uppingham Town

Deeping Rangers Res 4-2 Holbeach United Res

Stilton United 1-2 Langtoft United

PDFL Division One

Baston 1-6 Warboys Town

Peterborough Polonia 5-1 Wittering Harriers

Sutton Bridge United 6-1 Stamford Belvedere

PFA Challenge Cup

Crowland Town Res 4-2 Glinton & Northborough

Long Sutton Athletic 1-3 Oakham United Res

PDFL Division Two

AFC Stanground Sports Res 4-1 Ketton Res

Langtoft United Res 5-1 Leverington Sports Res

Stamford Lions Res 3-0 Netherton United ‘A’

PDFL Division Three

Stamford Belvedere Reserves 2-4 Sawtry Reserves

PFA Junior Cup

Oundle Town Res 2-0 Rutland Dead Rabbits

PDFL Division Four

Stamford Lions ‘A’ 2-3 Cardea FC

Wittering Harriers Res 2-0 Netherton United ‘B’

PDFL Division Five A

Eunice Huntingdon 2-0 Glinton & Northborough Res

PDFL Division B

Kings Cliffe Reserves 5-0 Leverington Sports ‘A’

Leicestershire Senior League

Everards Premier Division

Blaby & Whetstone Athletic Res 3-1 Cottesmore Amateurs

Sunday

Cambridgeshire Womens League

S-Tech Women’s Champ North - 2pm ko

Boston United 4-0 Thurlby Tigers