Football: Weekend results (February 25)

Stamford AFC picked up a much needed three points on Saturday, while Deeping Rangers continued their impressive form and Uppingham Town picked up a rare victory.
Evo-Stik Northern Premier League
First Division South
Chasetown 1-2 Stamford AFC
ChromaSport United Counties League
UCL Premier Division
Wellingborough Town 2-4 Deeping Rangers
UCL Division One
Bourne Town 2-3 Olney Town
Oakham United P-P Buckingham Town
Thrapston Town 0-2 Blackstones
UCL Reserve Division
Blackstones FC Res 2-5 Bourne Town Res
ChromaSport & Trophies President Premier Shield
Ketton 1-2 Pinchbeck United
ChromaSport Peterborough & District Football League
PDFL Premier Division
AFC Stanground Sports 1-2 Uppingham Town
Deeping Rangers Res 4-2 Holbeach United Res
Stilton United 1-2 Langtoft United
PDFL Division One
Baston 1-6 Warboys Town
Peterborough Polonia 5-1 Wittering Harriers
Sutton Bridge United 6-1 Stamford Belvedere
PFA Challenge Cup
Crowland Town Res 4-2 Glinton & Northborough
Long Sutton Athletic 1-3 Oakham United Res
PDFL Division Two
AFC Stanground Sports Res 4-1 Ketton Res
Langtoft United Res 5-1 Leverington Sports Res
Stamford Lions Res 3-0 Netherton United ‘A’
PDFL Division Three
Stamford Belvedere Reserves 2-4 Sawtry Reserves
PFA Junior Cup
Oundle Town Res 2-0 Rutland Dead Rabbits
PDFL Division Four
Stamford Lions ‘A’ 2-3 Cardea FC
Wittering Harriers Res 2-0 Netherton United ‘B’
PDFL Division Five A
Eunice Huntingdon 2-0 Glinton & Northborough Res
PDFL Division B
Kings Cliffe Reserves 5-0 Leverington Sports ‘A’
Leicestershire Senior League
Everards Premier Division
Blaby & Whetstone Athletic Res 3-1 Cottesmore Amateurs
Sunday
Cambridgeshire Womens League
S-Tech Women’s Champ North - 2pm ko
Boston United 4-0 Thurlby Tigers