FOOTBALL: Weekend results (February 4)

Deeping Rangers continued their winning run at home with a comprehensive victory over Huntingdon Town on Saturday,
Stamford were not in action until Sunday and when they did play they could not find the back of the net in a 0-0 draw.
Saturday
UCL Premier Division
Deeping Rangers 8-0 Huntingdon Town
UCL Division One
Oakham United 3-1 Burton Park Wanderers
Wellingborough Whitworth 6-0 Blackstones
UCL Reserve Division
Blackstones Reserves 1-2 Potton United Reserves
Bourne Town Reserves 4-2 Northampton ON Chenecks Reserves
PDFL Premier Division
Crowland Town 4-2 Langtoft United
Holbeach United Reserves 4-3 Deeping Rangers Reserves
Sawtry 1-7 Stamford Lions
PDFL Division One
Kings Cliffe 8-1 Riverside
Netherton United Reserves 1-6 Oakham United Reserve
Oundle Town 0-2 Peterborough Polonia
Stamford Belvedere 3-0 Baston
Wittering Harriers 1-2 Moulton Harrox Reserves
PDFL Division Two
Langtoft United Reserves P-P Netherton United ‘A’
Spalding Town 0-2 Ketton Reserves
Stamford Lions Reserves 2-6 Whittlesey Athletic ‘A’
PDFL Division Three
Bretton North End P-P Oundle Town Reserves
Farcet United P-P Stamford Belvedere Reserves
Thorpe Wood Rangers 5-4 Rutland Dead Rabbits
Uppingham Town Reserves 1-8 Eye United
PDFL Division Four
Cardea 7-1 Wittering Harriers Reserves
Feeder 2-2 Stamford Lions ‘A’
PDFL Division Five A
Glinton & Northborough Res 4-1 Orton Rangers
Leicestershire Senior League
Everards Premier Division
Cottesmore Amateurs 2-5 Friar Lane & Epworth
Sunday
Evo-Stik NPL First Division South
Northwich Victoria 0-0 Stamford AFC