Search

FOOTBALL: Weekend results (February 4)

Deeping Rangers v Huntingdon Town first-half action No 10 Charlie Coulson second goal

Deeping Rangers v Huntingdon Town first-half action No 10 Charlie Coulson second goal

0
Have your say

Deeping Rangers continued their winning run at home with a comprehensive victory over Huntingdon Town on Saturday,

Stamford were not in action until Sunday and when they did play they could not find the back of the net in a 0-0 draw.

Saturday

UCL Premier Division

Deeping Rangers 8-0 Huntingdon Town

UCL Division One

Oakham United 3-1 Burton Park Wanderers

Wellingborough Whitworth 6-0 Blackstones

UCL Reserve Division

Blackstones Reserves 1-2 Potton United Reserves

Bourne Town Reserves 4-2 Northampton ON Chenecks Reserves

PDFL Premier Division

Crowland Town 4-2 Langtoft United

Holbeach United Reserves 4-3 Deeping Rangers Reserves

Sawtry 1-7 Stamford Lions

PDFL Division One

Kings Cliffe 8-1 Riverside

Netherton United Reserves 1-6 Oakham United Reserve

Oundle Town 0-2 Peterborough Polonia

Stamford Belvedere 3-0 Baston

Wittering Harriers 1-2 Moulton Harrox Reserves

PDFL Division Two

Langtoft United Reserves P-P Netherton United ‘A’

Spalding Town 0-2 Ketton Reserves

Stamford Lions Reserves 2-6 Whittlesey Athletic ‘A’

PDFL Division Three

Bretton North End P-P Oundle Town Reserves

Farcet United P-P Stamford Belvedere Reserves

Thorpe Wood Rangers 5-4 Rutland Dead Rabbits

Uppingham Town Reserves 1-8 Eye United

PDFL Division Four

Cardea 7-1 Wittering Harriers Reserves

Feeder 2-2 Stamford Lions ‘A’

PDFL Division Five A

Glinton & Northborough Res 4-1 Orton Rangers

Leicestershire Senior League

Everards Premier Division

Cottesmore Amateurs 2-5 Friar Lane & Epworth

Sunday

Evo-Stik NPL First Division South

Northwich Victoria 0-0 Stamford AFC