FOOTBALL: Weekend results (January 21)

Action from Blackstones v Burton Park Wanderers

It was a good day for the Stamford based clubs on Saturday as the Daniels, Blackstones and Stamford Lions all picked up three points in their respective leagues.

Saturday

Evo-Stik NPL First Division South

Stamford AFc 2-1 Bedworth United

UCL Premier Division

Deeping Rangers 2-0 Cogenhoe United

UCL Division One

Blackstones 4-3 Buckingham Town

Daventry Town 3-2 Bourne Town

Lutterworth Athletic 4-1 Oakham United

UCL Reserve Division

Bourne Town Res 1-3 Lutterworth Athletic Res

Thrapston Town Res P-P Blackstones Res

PDFL Premier Division

Ketton 1-0 Thorney

Langtoft United 3-0 Uppingham Town

Sawtry 2-2 Deeping Rangers Reserves

Stamford Lions 9-0 AFC Stanground Sports

Chairman Championship Shield

Oakham United Reserves 7-1 Baston

PDFL Division One

Glinton & Northborough 5-4 Wittering Harriers

Spalding United Reserves 1-3 Kings Cliffe

Sutton Bridge United 2-2 Oundle Town

Warboys Town 1-1 Stamford Belvedere

PDFL Division Two

Crowland Town Res 2-3 Langtoft United Res

Peterborough ICA Sports Res 2-1 Ketton Res

Tydd St Mary P-P Stamford Lions Reserves

PDFL Division Three

Stanground Sports ‘A’ P-P Stamford Belvedere Res

Oundle Town Reserves 2-3 FC Peterborough

Rutland DR 1-2 Sawtry Reserves

Uppingham Town Res 5-7 Whittlesey Athletic ‘B’

PDFL Division Four

Netherton United ‘B’ 1-2 Stamford Lions ‘A’

Wittering Harriers Reserves 0-2 Tydd St Mary Res

PDFL Division Five A

Feeder Reserves P-P Glinton & Northborough Res

PDFL Division Five B

Kings Cliffe Reserves 5-1 Riverside Reserves

Leicestershire Senior League

Everards Premier Division

GNG 2-0 Cottesmore Amateurs

City Goldsmith Division One

Cottesmore Amateurs Res 5-0 Barlestone St Giles Res

Cambs Womens’ League

S-Tech Premier Division

Bourne 1-3 Park Ladies