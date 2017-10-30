Hunnings to take charge as Oakham’s fourth manager of the season

Oakham United have appointed their fourth manager of the season following the resignation of Joe Featherstone on Monday.

Number two Ryan Hunnings has taken over as boss of the United Counties League Division One club.

Coventry-based Featherstone had only taken charge of two Division One games and, following a changing room bust-up after Saturday’s 4-2 defeat at Burton Park Wanderers, Hunnings will now take sole charge.

The former joint boss of Huntingdon Town is relishing the challenge of leading Oakham for the first time in Wednesday night’s home match with Pinchbeck United.

Hunnings said: “I’m really looking forward to it and wish it was Wednesday already.”

Full report and reaction in Thursday’s Rutland Times.