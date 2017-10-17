Ketton are on cloud nine after crushing win in cup clash

Ketton stormed to a crushing derby victory in their PFA Senior Cup clash at Uppingham Town on Saturday.

The Premier Division side ran out 9-2 victors against their Division One hosts with Fernand Bass leading the Ketton charge with a hat-trick haul.

Alex Brockbank bagged a brace for Ketton who also had Connor Breakell, Babkare Camara, Ian Marsh and Matt Woodman on target in the goal spree. They host Thorney in a league match this weekend.

Will Thomas and James Howe replied for Uppingham who return to league action on Saturday with a derby trip to Stamford Bels.

Bels will be looking to bounce back after suffering a heavy 9-1 away loss in their Division One match at Peterborough Polonia on Saturday.

Joe McDonald netted the consolation for Bels who couldn’t contain home hitman Adrian Mizia as he smashed home seven goals for the victors.

King’s Cliffe were another side on the goal trail as they thumped Division One basement boys AFC Stanground Reserves 10-1.

Ben Watkins and Bradley Freeman both bagged braces for King’s Cliffe with Gary Hayes, Jamie Wade, Jake Woodward, Richard Hingston, Neal Lattimore and an own goal completing the tally.

Wittering – who visit Stamford Lions in the PFA Senior Cup this weekend – went down to a 5-2 home loss against Moulton Harrox Reserves.

Glinton and Northborough also suffered a heavy home defeat after losing 8-2 against Tydd St Mary in the PFA Challenge Cup. Former Holbeach United striker Jake Clitheroe scored six times for the visitors.

Ketton Reserves claimed a decent point in Division Two after sharing the spoils with Netherton A after a 2-2 draw.

Nick Mainstone and Alex Sismore were on target for the visitors who make the short trip to face Stamford Lions Reserves on Saturday.

The Lions second string suffered a 5-0 home loss against high-flying Eye United on Saturday while Langtoft Reserves were edged out 2-1 by Rippingale and Folkingham.

Jake Dilley and Daniel Mason scored the crucial goals for the victors with John Armstrong replying for Langtoft.

Uppingham Town Reserves suffered a narrow 1-0 away loss at Farcet in Division Three while Stamford Bels Reserves ran out 4-2 winners at Thorpe Wood.

Sam Ford fired in all four goals for Bels’ second string who travel to face Whaplode Drove this weekend.

Stamford Lions A have opened up a four-point gap at the top of Division Four after a convincing 6-0 away win at Holbeach United A.

Ryan Brown bagged a hat-trick for Lions with Reece Berry, Sam Bush and Simon McLean also on target.

They face a crunch clash on Saturday with a trip to third-placed Eunice Huntingdon who have won all five of their league games so far and inflicted a first defeat on second-placed Peterborough NECI at the weekend.

King’s Cliffe Reserves completed a goal-laden day for the club as they matched their first team’s 10-goal feat against Gunthorpe Harriers in Division Five.

Luke Coles cracked in six goals for Cliffe with David Howe helping himself to a hat-trick. Ben Williamson was their other goalscorer.