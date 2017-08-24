Ketton must make the most of their dominance

Ketton boss Scott Musgrove wants his side to start showing a ruthless streak.

After picking up four points from their opening two Peterborough League Premier Division matches, Musgrove’s men have suffered back-to-back defeats in their outings this week.

A depleted Ketton side suffered a 6-0 away reversal at table-topping Moulton Harrox on Saturday before going down 4-2 at home to Peterborough ICA Sports on Tuesday night.

Musgrove felt Tuesday’s showing was vastly improved on their weakened weekend effort, but insists his side need to make the most of their dominance during games.

He said: “Saturday was hard because we were down to the bare bones against a really well organised side and, once they got a couple of quick goals, it was game over.

“Tuesday night was a lot better and we really should have got something out of the game.

“We need to learn to take our chances when we’re on top of games. We’re having spells in games where we’re dominating, but we’re not finishing teams off.”

After falling behind in the opening period, Ketton levelled three minutes before half-time through Connor Breakall.

ICA then made the most of a purple patch in the second period as three goals in quick succession put them in control of proceedings.

Substitute Tom Mann reduced the arrears with 11 minutes remaining, but Ketton were unable to make any more inroads into reducing the deficit.

The tough tests continue for Ketton on Saturday when much-fancied Netherton United are the visitors to Pit Lane (2pm).

Oakham United Reserves pocketed their first win of the Division One campaign on Tuesday night with a 2-0 home success over Wittering Harriers thanks to goals from Richard Phoenix and Barry Barker.

They had suffered a 5-1 away loss at Peterborough Polonia on Saturday with substitute Sam Watchorn their marksman.

Uppingham Town recorded a 2-1 home over Glinton and Northborough on Saturday with Grant McCarthy and Liam Mullineaux their match-winners.

However, they were brought back down to earth on Wednesday night with a 3-0 home loss against King’s Cliffe whose victory was secured by strikes from Chris McRoyal, George Smith and Jake Woodward.

Cliffe, who currently top the Division One table, had suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday after a 4-2 reversal at Long Sutton. Subs Mark Cox and Ben Watkins were both on target.

Stamford Bels were 4-2 winners over Crowland on Saturday thanks to goals from Joe McDonald, James Slack, Scott Toomey and Alfie Winters. Rhys Gilson was red-carded for Bels.

Bels Reserves suffered a 7-1 away defeat at Feeder in their Division Three opener, Simon Durrant netting a consolation for the Stamford side.