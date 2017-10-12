Lambie relieved his duties as caretaker manager are over

Stand-in boss Stewart Lambie has admitted he’s relieved his caretaker stint at the Oakham United helm is over.

Lambie ended his short tenure after Tuesday night’s crushing away defeat at NFK Burbage in the Leicestershire Senior Cup.

Oakham were thrashed 12-1 by their Midland League Division Two hosts who play a level below their United Counties League Division One visitors.

Lambie was thrown in at the deep end after agreeing to come back to the club from Premier Division side Peterborough Northern Star to assist then-boss Kai Brownhill.

However, when Brownhill resigned due to the lack of commitment from players after a 9-0 league loss at Blackstones, Lambie reluctantly agreed to take over the reins temporarily.

And, although disappointed he was unable to revive the fortunes at Lonsdale Meadow, Lambie is looking forward to concentrating on playing.

He said: “I’m gutted about how it’s gone because I really wanted to turn it around.

“But I am glad it’s over. I was getting fed up of chasing players all the time and trying to get a squad together.

“We’ve got the players signed on, but some don’t bother replying to your texts. I’d rather they just told me if they didn’t want to play rather than ignoring you.”

Oakham travelled to Barwell on Tuesday night with 13 players despite there being no reserve team fixture.

They conceded inside the opening five minutes and then found themselves two goals down shortly after.

Oakham trailed 4-1 at the interval with Nathan Arkle netting their consolation with a thunderous 40-yard strike that caught the Burbage goalkeeper stranded.

However, when Burbage added their fifth goal early in the second half, they ran riot and Oakham capitulated.

Lambie explained: “They were a young side who played good football, but we had to scrape a team together again.

“Even without the reserves having a game, we only travelled with 13 players – and two of those had to leave just after half-time because they had to be at work at 10pm.

“Our heads went down after the fifth goal and that was it. We lost our shape, players didn’t do their jobs and some just couldn’t be bothered.”

Oakham had travelled with just the bare 11 players for Saturday’s league match at Thrapston which ended in a 5-1 defeat.

They are without a game on Saturday, but then host UCL Premier Division side Peterborough Northern Star on Wednesday night in the Hinchingbrooke Cup. The deadline for applications for the vacant manager’s position ended this week.