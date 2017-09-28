Lambie to lead Oakham as search for boss begins

Stand-in boss Stewart Lambie is hoping his Oakham United players can shine in the face of adversity.

The United Counties League Division One side are currently looking for their third manager of the season following the resignation of Kai Brownhill.

Brownhill stepped down due to the lack of commitment from his players having only recently taken charge following the early season sacking of Will Moody.

A poor turn-out at training following a 9-0 derby drubbing by Blackstones the previous weekend prompted Brownhill to call time on his reign.

Lambie had been brought back to the club by the then-boss from Premier Division side Peterborough Northern Star to form part of a planned new management team.

However, Lambie is now ploughing a lone furrow at the helm following Brownhill’s departure which was quickly followed by that of first-team coach Stuart Craig.

Oakham were forced to call off their FA Vase match away at Thetford Town at the weekend due to the late withdrawal of players.

Although Lambie had managed to get a squad of 13 together for the trip to face the Eastern Counties League Premier Division side, three players dropped out on Friday night.

However, Lambie is confident he will have enough players at his disposal to ensure Saturday’s home league match with Bourne Town goes ahead.

He has already signed Shane Bilney-Knight from Leicestershire Senior League side County Hall and a number of the club’s reserve side have penned United Counties League forms after a handful of departures.

Roy Bescoby has left the club along with Leicester-based frontman Mahoud Sanni-Oba who has joined UCL Premier Division side Oadby Town. James North and Jamie Maxwell have also both moved to local rivals Cottesmore.

And Lambie’s first match in charge will provide a stern challenge against a Bourne side who have ex-Oakham players Eddie McDonald, Robbie Pearce, Adam Rothery, Gavin Cooke and Richard Nelson in their ranks.

Lambie said: “It’s going to be a tough one on Saturday, but anything can happen in football.

“We do need to restore some pride in the club so the players need to work hard and hopefully we can get something out of the game. That will then give us some confidence.

“We will be alright for this weekend. I am still trying to work on getting some players in, but it’s not an easy situation at the moment, especially with our league position as well which doesn’t help.

“The trouble is we are 10 games into the season and a lot of the players I know are already signed with clubs and it’s hard to get them away.”

Lambie has also ruled himself out of applying for the vacant manager’s position.

He added: “I’m not ready for management permanently yet. It’s too early for me because I still enjoy playing.”

Anyone interested in applying for the vacant manager’s position should e-mail their football CV to info@oakhamunited.co.uk or call 07817 578896.