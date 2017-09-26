Manager search starts again for Oakham United

Oakham United are on the look-out for their third manager of the season.

Stewart Lambie has been placed in temporary charge of the United Counties League Division One club following the resignation of Kai Brownhill.

Brownhill had been at the Sterling Meadow helm following the sacking of Will Moody after just two games of the season.

Oakham were forced to call off their FA Vase match with Thetford Town at the weekend due to the late withdrawal of players.

However, Lambie is confident he will have enough players at his disposal to ensure Saturday’s home match with Bourne Town goes ahead.

He has already signed Shane Bilney-Knight from Leicestershire Senior League side County Hall.

Anyone interested in applying for the vacant manager’s position should e-mail their football CV to info@oakhamunited.co.uk or call 07817 578896.

Full report in Thursday’s Rutland Times.