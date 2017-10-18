New management team aiming to bring stability to Oakham United

Oakham United’s new management team are aiming to bring some stability to the United Counties League Division One club.

Ex-Woodford boss Joe Featherstone has been named as the third manager this season of the Lonsdale Meadow outfit.

He will be assisted by former Langtoft United manager Ryan Hunnings who was joint boss of Division One rivals Huntingdon Town until Monday night.

Hunnings was relieved of his duties at Jubilee Park after Huntingdon officials decided that his partnership with Jimmy Brattan wasn’t working and they wanted just one man at the helm.

In a roller-coaster 24 hours, Hunnings held talks with Coventry-based Featherstone and agreed to assist the former Racing Club Warwick player who has also coached in France as well as at both youth and adult levels at Stratford.

Hunnings explained: “It’s been an eventful couple of days. I got a phone call on Monday night from the Huntingdon chairman to tell me they wanted to go with one manager.

“I know Stewart Lambie from local football so contacted him to see what the situation was at Oakham. He let Joe know and we’ve had some long chats this week and decided that I would become his assistant.

“We can make a good partnership because, with Joe being based in Coventry, I’m going to bring my experience and good understanding of local football and the United Counties League while also having the chance to learn from him.

“In Huntingdon’s opinion it wasn’t working having two managers, but I don’t hold any grudges.

“I’ve bounced back pretty quickly, but I have already circled the date of when we go there to play them later in the season!”

The duo take on an Oakham side who sit second-from-bottom of the Division One table having lost their last eight games.

Ironically one of only two league victories for Oakham this season came against an Huntingdon side managed by Hunnings.

He added: “I know Oakham really well.

“I’ve been talking to former manager Wayne Oldaker so I know the type of lads we want to bring in.

“Joe and I are going to analyse the situation, but the last time I was at Oakham they beat Huntingdon so I know there is a decent core.

“We need to stablise the ship over the next couple of weeks and then move things forward. We need to identify the quality already at the club and then add more quality to it.

“The lads who are there at the moment have been an integral part of the club and hopefully we can combine that with those who we bring in.

“Looking from the outside it’s not been a great time for them recently, but the important thing is that it can be fixed and that is key.

“We need to make the side solid and difficult to play against and that will then give us something to build on.

“We will identify the positions we need urgently and then start putting seven days in.

“You will start seeing players coming in over the next couple of weeks.”

Oakham were in action last night (Wednesday) when they entertained Premier Division side Peterborough Northern Star in the Hinchingbrooke Cup.

They return to league action on Saturday with a trip to face a Bourne Town side who contain a number of former Oakham players.