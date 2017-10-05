Oakham take a step in the right direction

Stand-in boss Stewart Lambie wants Oakham United to keep moving in the right direction during his brief tenure.

Lambie led the Rutlanders for the first time on Saturday following the resignation of recently-appointed manager Kai Brownhill last week.

Despite an encouraging Oakham display ending in a 2-0 home defeat against Bourne Town, it was a much-improved performance than their last league outing which ended in a 9-0 away drubbing at Blackstones.

And Lambie is hoping that his charges can continue their progression when they travel to mid-table Thrapston Town in the United Counties League Division One on Saturday.

Lambie said: “The first half against Bourne on Saturday was alright, but we ran out of fitness in the second half.

“A lot of the lads haven’t had a proper season, but it was a lot better than the Blackstones game.

“Bourne deserved the win, but we made a bit of an impact. It was encouraging so I was happy enough. We need to be taking steps forward.”

Lambie had come close to breaking the deadlock in the opening period, but was denied by a good save by former Cottesmore custodian Alex Brown in the Bourne goal.

Frontman Chris Fury was then thwarted by Brown in a one-on-one before Craig Welbourne saw a decent opening go begging.

Former Oakham midfielder Eddie McDonald opened the scoring for the visitors just past the half-hour mark when he headed home a corner.

In-form Bourne frontman Jezz Goldson-Williams then doubled the Wakes’ lead five minutes into the second half.

Lambie added: “I wanted us to have a go in the first half so we matched them up in midfield and then the strikers dropped in to make us more compact when they had the ball.

“We had to try and frustrate them because they are a decent side with a lot of good players.”

After Saturday’s trip to Thrapston – which Lambie is away for due to a pre-planned break before his temporary appointment – Oakham are in Leicestershire Senior Cup action on Tuesday night away at NFK Burbage.

The Hinckley-based side ground-share with EvoStik League club Barwell and currently play in Division Two of the Midland League.

Lambie added: “Hopefully we can go there with the pressure of the league being off and enjoy it and get a win to give us a bit of confidence.”

Oakham: Collin, Bilney-Knight, J Dalby, Lambie, Lee, Moran, O’Boyle, Welbourn, Fury, Hibbit, Hudson. Subs: Botfield, Thorpe.