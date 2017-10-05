Tom’s treble proves crucial as Cottesmore Reserves make cup progress

A hat-trick from Tom Atkins helped fire Cottesmore Amateurs Reserves to victory in the Leicestershire and Rutland Intermediate Cup on Saturday.

Atkins’ treble and a strike from Carl Hamnett saw Cottesmore to a 4-3 away success against North Leicestershire League side Sporting Markfield.

They return to Leicestershire Combination action on Saturday with a home match against Sileby Reserves.

The first team travel to Friar Lane and Epworth in the Leicestershire Senior League on Saturday.

Their county cup exploits were ended last midweek after an extra-time defeat at home to FC Khalsa in the Senior competition.

Tom Pope pocketed the Cottesmore goal to take the tie into extra-time where Khalsa struck twice to progress.

Uppingham’s hopes of Intermediate Cup success were ended after a 5-3 home defeat against Anstey Nomads Reserves. Joe Harley, Liam Hill and George Maxwell were on target for Town.

There was derby delight for Uppingham Reserves in the Saturday Trophy competition as they won 2-1 at Ketton’s second string.

A double from Dave Laughton gave Town their first victory of the season, which came against higher division opposition, with Harrison Miles claiming Ketton’s consolation.

Ketton’s first team clung on for a Peterborough League Premier Division point despite the dismissal of Seb Hood in their 3-3 away draw at Sawtry on Saturday.

Hood, who had earlier scored for the Rutlanders, was dismissed after picking up two bookings. Dominic Jones and Greg Rawlinson were also on target for Ketton.

Langtoft went down to a 3-1 away defeat at Whittlesey Athletic with Connah Hunt their marksman.

Stamford Bels bagged a 3-1 away success at Crowland Town in Division One thanks to goals from Alfie Winters (2) and David Atkinson.

Wittering went down to a 3-1 away loss at Moulton Harrox Reserves despite a goal from Andrew Moss while Oakham’s second string were beaten 4-3 at Tydd St Mary.

Ewan Crawford and Courtney Ravenscroft had given Oakham a two-goal lead, but Tydd halved the deficit in first half injury time.

The hosts then added two goals before the hour mark to take control, but David Michael brought Oakham level.

However, parity lasted just two minutes as Tydd bagged the winner with 14 minutes remaining to leave Oakham second-from-bottom in the standings.

They host Uppingham Town in a Division One derby on Saturday while Bels and Wittering visit Moulton Harrox Reserves and Peterborough Polonia respectively.

Stamford Lions Reserves went down to a 2-1 home defeat against FC Peterborough in Division Two with Rhys Ford their goalscorer.

Stamford Lions A remain top of Division Four after a 5-1 away success at Ramsey Town Reserves.

Ryan Brown bagged a hat-trick for the rampant Lions with Joe Simpson and Reece Berry also on target.