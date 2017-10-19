Academics are unable to end champions’ winning streak

One of the pivotal matches of the Stamford and Rutland Table Tennis League season was played this week with last year’s champions MTTG travelling to the 2016 champions Stamford School.

As ever, it was a friendly and well-contested encounter, but the Academics could not quite end MTTG’s winning streak.

It finished 6-4 to the visitors, but the School boasted the player of the match in Leigh Ware.

Determined from the first point, he defeated all three of his opponents, dropping just two sets in the process.

Dave Needham and Chris Weston each won twice for MTTG and joined forces to secure the key doubles point.

MTTG also defeated Tallington Bulls.

With Weston unavailable, Andy Goodacre joined Needham in winning all three singles matches and also the doubles in a 7-3 victory.

Bourne B – and particularly Steve Smith – continue to enjoy the early weeks of the campaign.

They enjoyed two wins, the first when hosting Tallington at Northborough and earning an 8-2 result.

Smith was the only unbeaten player on the night, but he was well supported by Joe Cox and Stuart Wills with two wins apiece. Nick McDowall replied with two wins for Tallington.

Bourne B then travelled to Harringworth, who, unfortunately, suffered an injury to one of their players during the match.

However, the fixture was completed with Steve Smith, Stuart Wills and Chris Holland all enjoying somewhat muted success.

Braunston A suffered a surprise defeat at the bats of Uffington CC.

Having not dropped a point in their first two matches, they faced an inspired Rod Goss and Stacy Collins. Each won all three of their singles matches before joining forces to secure the doubles point in five tough sets.

Normal service was resumed, however, in their second match against Bourne C.

This they won 10-0, with Carl Slevin, Brian Bodycote and Basil Bagshaw the successful trio.

Bourne A have recovered from their defeat to Stamford School by earning two resounding wins.

Harry Jackson was to the fore in both, earning three wins against both Stamford Free Church and Tallington Bulls.

The 8-2 win over the Churchmen was boosted by braces from John Buck and Paul Stark while, against the Bulls, Buck and Ziggy Poberezniuk joined Jackson with full-houses in a 10-0 win.

Stamford Free Church’s John Chambers replied with two wins of his own to prevent a whitewash against the in-form Bourne side.