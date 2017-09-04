Boyhood dream comes true as Paul is up to scratch

Man of the moment Paul Tomson achieved his boyhood dream of reaching a scratch handicap with victory in Rutland Water Golf Club’s Captains Day Stableford.

Tomson, fresh from knocking PGA Professional Adrian Ashworth out of the club Scratch Singles, was the man to beat coming into the tournament and he didn’t disappoint.

He began the day well with birdies at holes two, three and seven for an outward nine of 35 shots for 19 points.

His round ignited on the 11th hole with another birdie followed by birdies at 13 and 14. His only disappointment was a dropped shot on the last hole.

All this led to a score of three under par 69, a total of 40 stableford points.

This score was good enough to take the victory by one point from Tony Veasey back in second with 39 points, just edging out Pete Boyd into third on countback.

Paul had his handicap cut from 0.6 to 0.3 which finally meant he was a scratch golfer, an amazing achievement after years of dedication and effort.

Paul commented: “It was a great day for the golf club. I’m delighted to finally be playing off scratch but proud of the captains for organising such a tremendous event that brings everyone from the club together. It just shows the spirit of the golf club.”

In the Ladies Division, Mel Colston played extremely solid golf to come out on top with a score of 37 points.

In second place was Sue Green a further shot back with 36 points and Chris Illsley in third with 35 points.

The members also raised £360 for the Sunflowers charity in Oakham with generous donations throughout the day.

The competition which saw more than 100 members playing throughout the morning, including men and women, proved a massive success, in what was an impressive turnout for Vinny Keefe’s first year as captain.

The event which boasted prizes in mens and ladies categories, also had eight nearest the pin prizes as well as longest drive prizes and a putting competition, ran by lady captain Marion Clarke.

The golf course was presented immaculately and, with the weather sunny, calm and benign, the competitors impressed with some excellent golf which led to some brilliant scoring.