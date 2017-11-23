Clean sweep for Oakham School at County Championships

Oakham School’s hockey players have swept the board at the County Championships.

All seven teams entered into the Schools Championships Cup have progressed to the regional finals, with six teams being crowned County Cup winners.

“For all of our teams to progress through to the regional tournaments is a fantastic achievement,” said Director of Hockey James Bateman.

“It is a strong testament to the outstanding and continuous quality of hockey at Oakham.”

Most impressively, the girls’ first eleven (Under 18 team) were crowned county champions for the eighth year running, winning convincingly against Welbeck College, Loughborough and Uppingham.

They also secured their place as indoor county champions after not conceding any of their fixtures.

The girls’ Under 16 team also won all of their matches (against Ratcliffe, Welland Park, Loughborough, Uppingham and Leicester Grammar) to take the top spot for the second year running.

They also took the indoor county crown as well, again winning all of their matches at the tournament.

The Under 14 girls finished runners up, enjoying five wins at the tournament and conceding just one goal all day to earn their place in the Midland Zonal tournament.

Not to be outdone, the Under 18 and Under 16 boys’ squads are also county champions and both are through to the regional finals.

This is in addition to the Under 18 team’s recent success at the Independent School Festival where they beat Millfield (4-3), Whitgift (3-0) and Ipswich (4-3).