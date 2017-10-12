Club captains lead the way with President’s Invitation triumph

The annual President’s Invitation at Greetham Valley on Sunday was played in the form of a four-ball Texas Scramble and, with 100 players ready for the shotgun start, the Lakes course was full to the gunnels.

This year president John Sparks invited a team of players from the On Course Foundation to play on the day.

On Course Foundation supports the recovery of wounded, injured and sick Service personnel and veterans through golf and, during the summer, a team of OCF players spent three days playing at Greetham.

Their fortitude so impressed many at club that the President invited them to send a team to join in his Invitation Day.

The weather was perfect for such an event and scoring was typically low.

In third position the team of Adi Porter (in his first outing of the year) and family Clegg (Paul, Sue and Adam) scored nett 59.7 with a round of seven birdies and no bogeys.

Second spot went to Terry Romeo, Dave Pusch, Ali McNaughton and Ellie Haughton with a score of 59.6 which consisted of eight birdies.

But top spot was taken with a score of 58.5 by club captains James Ablett and Annie McCulloch with Russell Aust and Roy Blake also with eight birdies.

In the various longest drives (LD) and nearest-the-pins (NTP) competitions there were wins for Fraser Denholm (LD) and Ellie Haughton (Ladies and Junior LD) and Wilby Toothill (NTP Junior on sixth), James Ablett (NTP on 10th), Ellie Haughton (NTP on 12th) and Peter Wood (OCF guest on the 14th).

During the president’s light-hearted speech after the meal he commented on many factors in which the club were excelling and welcomed in particular those juniors who were taking part in this event for the first time with special mention for juniors Isabella Condie, Cormac Calnan and Wilby Toothill.