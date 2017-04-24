CYCLING: Dan Fleeman delivers home win in 2017 CiCLE Classic

There was a popular winner of the 13th edition of the Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic as Dan Fleeman, team captain of locally based team Metaltek-Kuota, took the win in a sprint finish on Sherrard Street on Sunday.

It was the biggest single-day race win of 34-year-old Fleeman’s career after three previous top 10 finishes in the CiCLE Classic.

However tot everyone was happy about Fleeman’s victory in the 13th edition of the race, which ended in controversy with the second place rider showing the finger to the winner as they crossed the line.

Starting in Oakham town centre at 11am and finishing in Melton Mowbray town centre nearly five hours later, the 180 competitors from more than 20 nations making up 38 teams, raced 189kms over some of the challenging terrain that rural England can provide.

The UCI 1.2 class race involves many off road sections giving it its character as Britain’s answer to Spring Classic one day races of Northern Europe.

On the day a group of eight riders escaped the rest of the field on the off road sections 50km into the race and they were never caught again. From that select group several breaks emerged including a brave solo move from Madison Genesis’ Matt Holmes as the race entered the final finishing circuit but he was reeled in and it was a two rider sprint that decided the race with Fleeman jumping across to join New Zealand-born One Pro Cycling rider Hayden McCormick at the front of the race.

Oakham to Melton International CiCLE Classic 2017 Photo: Lee Hellwing

The rest of the field chased furiously behind, bringing down the time gaps from a couple of minutes to just a few second, but it was the two men at the front who battled for the win, with Fleeman opening up his sprint 300 metres from the line to catch his rival by surprise.

The final place on the podium was taken by JLT Condor rider Brenton Jones, who got back in contention to win a sprint for the minor prizes, despite suffering a number punctures on the gravel sections earlier in the race.

Result:

Rutland-Melton International CiCLE Classic 2017

1 Dan FLEEMAN Metaltek Kuota RT 4:41:55

2 Hayden MCCORMICK ONE Pro Cycling

3 Brenton JONES JLT Condor 6

4 Rory TOWNSEND Bike Channel Canyon @ 6 secs

5 Johnny MCEVOY Madison Genesis 6

6 Przemyslaw KASPERKIEWICZ An Post Chain Reaction 6

7 Zach MAY Metaltek Kuota RT 6

8 Steele VON HOFF ONE Pro Cycling 6

9 Sam LOWE Bike Channel Canyon 6

10 Russell DOWNING JLT Condor 6

11 Jacob SCOTT An Post Chain Reaction 10 secs

12 Connor SWIFT Madison Genesis 10

13 Karol DOMAGALSKI ONE Pro Cycling 12 secs

14 Matthew CRONSHAW Madison Genesis 32 secs

15 Enrique SANZ UNZUE Raleigh GAC 38 secs

16 Peeter PRUUS Reitumu Banka Riga 46 secs

17 Matthew HOLMES Madison Genesis 51 secs

18 Joey WALKER Team Wiggins 1:15 secs

19 Armands BECIS Reitumu Banka Riga 1:28 secs

20 George PYM Metaltek Kuota RT 1:28 secs

21 Tom MAZZONE Metaltek Kuota RT 1:31 secs

22 Adria MORENO SALA Raleigh GAC 1:35 secs

23 Christopher DREDGE Spirit Tifosi RT 1:58 secs

24 Bas TIETEMA An Post Chain Reaction 1:58

25 Chris OPIE Bike Channel Canyon 1:58

26 Massimo VANDERAERDEN An Post Chain Reaction 2:00 secs

27 Peter WILLIAMS ONE Pro Cycling 4:07 secs

28 Thomas MOSES JLT Condor 4:07

29 Thomas STEWART ONE Pro Cycling 4:50 secs

30 Richard HANDLEY Madison Genesis 4:50

31 Gertjan DE VOS Start Vaxes Cycling Team 4:50

32 Michael CUMING Neon-Velo CT 4:50

33 Sean MCKENNA An Post Chain Reaction 4:50

34 Ryan PERRY Raleigh GAC 7:26 secs

35 Robert SCOTT Team Wiggins 7:45 secs

36 Peter BARUSEVICUS Team KTM 8:03 secs

37 Christopher MCGLINCHEY Cycling Ulster 8:03

38 Edward CLEMENS Spirit Tifosi RT 8:03

39 Adam KENWAY Raleigh GAC 8:03

40 Jorgos SCHRIJVER WPG Amsterdam 8:03

41 William BROWN Brother NRG Driverplan 8:03

42 Augusto FINKLER Guerciotti Redondela 8:03

43 David BOLLAND Neon-Velo CT 8:03

44 Emils LIEPINS Reitumu Banka Riga 8:03

45 Maxime HUYGENS Eseg Douai 8:03

46 Dillon BYRNE VCUK Velo Champion 8:03

47 Oliver MAXWELL East Mids-RDA 8:07

48 Harry TANFIELD Bike Channel Canyon 8:07

49 Sebastian MORA VEDRI Raleigh GAC 8:07

50 Andrew HAWDON Wheelbase Altura MGD 8:07

51 Maris BOGDANOVICS Reitumu Banka Riga 8:09

52 Jake HALES Spirit Tifosi RT 8:09

53 Rhys LLOYD Metaltek Kuota RT 8:09

54 Matthew NOWELL Bike Channel Canyon 10:54 secs

