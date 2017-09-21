Ellie’s elated after storming to win in Midlands championship

Greetham Valley’s Ellie Haughton has been crowned Midlands Golf Union Champion of Champions.

Ellie, who is already Lincolnshire junior county champion, beat all-comers with shots to space at the event held for the10 regional winners at Coventry Golf Club.

Played over 36 holes, Ellie completed the morning session in par (gross 73) with one bogey and one birdie in each half.

The afternoon session was more challenging as rain and wind made conditions difficult for all and, while Ellie still had the best round out of all the competitors, her score of 83 reflected the worsening conditions. Her overall victory by 10 shots was great result.

More success for the juniors came when Isabella Condie and Izzy Haughton were part of the winning team in the Junior County Handicap League that completed a clean sweep in their match at Trent Lock.

After the wind during the week, entrants in the Sturgess Volvo Trophy at Greetham Valley were relieved to find the weather being kinder to them.

Playing on the Valley course, 118 players turned out and more than 20 played at par or better.

Taking third place with nett 64, Sam Humphrey (12) had a terrific start with a run of one-putts on the first five holes (including a birdie on the fifth), but he had a few problems on the last three holes of the front half to turn in line with his handicap.

The back nine proved less challenging and, although Sam carded a double bogey on the 12th, he fought back immediately with a birdie on the next to re-establish his position and eventually come home in only two over gross for the back nine.

Just beating Sam on countback was Joe Sargood (9) who had a slightly wobbly first half which he completed in six over gross, but on the return half he came back in one under gross thanks to two birdies and six pars.

The overall winner was Alex Barnett (17) who put together a great round in which he completed the front nine in three over gross, including a birdie on the challenging ninth where the tee shot is all important.

On the way back Alex had a few problems towards the end of his round but still ended up nett 60 to win the trophy and earn himself a reduction in handicap to 15.1.

As a result of his third place, Sam Humphrey now leads the Martin Boughton Order-of-Merit on 161 with Tom Senogles in second on 155 and Paul Thwaites and Alex Barnett tied at 143.

During the week, the Gents Midweek Medal was played in winds gusting up to 50mph and this made any golf a real challenge. This did not deter the top three players from equalling or beating par.

Brian Gordon had a healthy start when he parred the first three holes. Although he leaked a few shots in the middle of this half, Brian still reached the turn better than his handicap expectations.

The return was more difficult, due to the wind direction, and despite a few double bogeys, Brian was pleased to end up with 36 points and third place.

Taking second place, on countback with 36, was Andrew Bass (8) who had an up and down round which started with a birdie only to be followed by a seven on the next.

In this form Andrew was grateful to record 18 points on each half but he did rely on three birdies in his round to keep the score in line with par and it was his steadiness over the last six holes which gave him the countback position.

Top spot went to Brian McInerny (11) with 37 points. He had a really steady round with pars or bogeys all the way around except on the 13th where he took a seven (into the wind) but the return par five 15th (with the wind) earned him a birdie to put him back level. His finishing three holes were strong enough to keep him in top spot.