Familiar names set early pace as Stamford School move to the top of the class

With three weeks completed in the Stamford and Rutland League, some familiar names are appearing at the top of the Preliminary Division.

Stamford School top the table with three wins from three, following recent wins against Harringworth and Bourne A.

Richard Henry, Ryan Chung and Andrew Walton secured a 10-0 victory over league newcomers Harringworth, whose baptism continues to be fiery.

The match against Bourne A was won 8-2 by the academics, although two singles points were gained by the slimmest of margins.

Henry remained unbeaten, as was Denise Jacobi on this occasion. Chung picked up two wins to continue his promising start to the season.

Hovering menacingly, however, are Braunston A and MTTG. Both teams have won their opening two matches comfortably – indeed, Braunston A have yet to drop a point.

They showed little mercy to their clubmates Braunston B as Brian Bodycote, Carl Slevin and Basil Bagshaw once again shared the success.

MTTG travelled to Uffington CC and won 8-2.

Perhaps surprisingly, Chris Weston suffered defeats at the bats of Stacy Collins and Rod Goss but, with Dave Needham and Andy Goodacre unbeaten, the team will remain confident of retaining their title as the season progresses.

Bourne B also picked up their second victory of the season against clubmates Bourne C.

The 8-2 victory witnessed Stephen Smith winning his three matches and both Stuart Wills and Christopher Holland successful in two. Joe Cox, a junior, replied with two points for the C team.

Following an opening week defeat against Stamford School, Tallington have recovered to win twice.

Kevin Toomey earned the player of the match award by remaining unbeaten in the 8-2 win over Tallington Bulls.

Nick McDowall and Richard Allen won twice while Mark Christou picked up consolation points for the Bulls.

Tallington’s second victory was against Stamford Free Church.

This was a hard-fought 7-3 win with the doubles point only secured 12-10 in the fifth game. Nick McDowall was the only unbeaten player on the night with Kevin Toomey adding a brace.

The only draw of the week came at Bainton with Uffington CC and Braunston B sharing the 10 points.

Rod Goss again played strongly to remain unbeaten for the cricketers while both Vic Hoffman and Bill Seese won twice for Braunston before joining forces to win the key doubles.

The final match provided two firsts: Tallington Bulls achieved their first team victory since joining the league last year and Harringworth – through Phil Moody – earned the first points of their SRTTL career.

It was an 8-2 win for the Bulls with Christou unbeaten and Adam Mezzateta and Matthew Bessent two-time winners.