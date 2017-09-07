Greetham juniors going for glory in national competition

A team of junior golfers from Greetham Valley have progressed to the quarter-finals of a national competition.

The quartet of Joe Sargood (8), Wilby Toothill (16), Cormac Calnan (19) and Winston Childs (17) continued their run in the Royal British Legion Challenge (Poppy Cup) with a great win at home against a strong Nuneaton team.

It is a season-long knockout tournament for junior golfers throughout the country and started with 158 teams.

The early rounds were held on a regional basis with the last two rounds to be held at Staverton Park. Greetham have now progressed to the last eight and are one win away from the national final stages.

Playing on the Lakes course, the team put in a tremendous effort to take the win. The format of the match was pairs matchplay with the winner being decided by the aggregate win-loss total over all 18 holes for each match.

In the first game out, Joe and Wilby started well and they were three up after three holes. Though they were pegged back slightly, the match was eventually won by 6 up (over the 18 holes).

It was on the back nine that this team really came good as Wilby bagged two nett eagles to add to the birdies also on offer.

In the second game out Cormac and Winston also started well to go three up after three but they were then on the end of some strong play from the opposing pair and at the 16th tee they were two down.

Realising that the overall match result could depend on these last three holes, they fought back to win one of the last two and this, with another half, meant that they took the match to the final hole where they conjured an excellent win to halve their game and give Greetham the overall team victory.