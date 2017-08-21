Last wicket pair deny Uppingham maximum points haul

Have your say

Uppingham Town gained the lions share of the points from their Leicestershire League Division One clash with Houghton and Thurnby on Saturday.

Town took 21 points from the away clash, but narrowly failed to bank the maximum haul as Houghton’s last pair held out.

Uppingham were put into bat and immediately set about rectifying last week’s shock loss at home to Loughborough Town 2nds.

Opener Jamie Dumford anchored the innings with an excellent 70 which included 10 fours and a six before he became one of Darshit Lunkad’s six wickets.

Mark Cox (42) and Martin Bennett (40no) also weighed in with healthy contributions as Town posted 224-8 from their 45 overs as Lunkad finished with an impressive 6-40 from 10 overs.

Uppingham made a stunning start to Houghton’s reply as they quickly reduced their hosts to 35-5 with Patrick Latham leading the charge.

Latham finished with 5-36 from 12 overs as Uppingham looked to be on track for a crucial victory in their pursuit of league leaders Langtons.

However, Daniel Scudamore (61) and Jack Beal (45no) put on 88 runs for the sixth wicket to frustrate the Uppingham charge.

Scott Green grabbed two wickets, but last man Yusuf Patel survived four balls to support Beal’s bid and deny Uppingham the overall match victory.

Oakham remain in the bottom two relegation places after suffering a six-wicket defeat at home to third-placed Sileby Town 2nds.

The hosts posted a decent 211-9 from their 45 overs with solid efforts from Mark Owen (41), Will Bell (21), Will Stuart-Jones (21) and Ed Tattersall (49no).

However, despite Tattersall (3-58) claiming an early wicket to leave Sileby on 5-1, the visitors quickly regained their composure.

Chris Yates (31) steadied the ship before Jack Ford (86no) and Josh Winterton (53) took over to steer Sileby to victory with more than 10 overs to spare.