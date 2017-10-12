Narrow opening loss for Rutland

Charnwood Rutland seconds missed out on an opening victory in their East Midlands Regional Division Two campaign after losing by the narrowest of margins as they were beaten 38-37 by Hinchcliffe Hydraulics at Loughborough University on Sunday.

The team, who are supported by The Nottingham Building Society in partnership with Harrison Murray Estate Agents and The George and Dragon in Thringstone, are looking for back to back promotions having risen from Division Three last season.

They so nearly made the perfect start to life in the higher level, but were just edged out by an experienced Hinchcliffe side.

With the team featuring several new players after the merger of Charnwood Sapphires and Rutland Rockets over the summer it was a slow start with Hinchliffe taking a seven-goal lead at the end of the first quarter.

However, with their defence working hard to shut down Hinchcliffe’s dominant goal shooter, the team began to claw back the deficit and went into half-time all square at 22-22.

With changes made for the third quarter, the team took a few minutes to find their feet as Hinchcliffe stretched out a five-goal lead.

But Charnwood Rutland were never out of the match as they kept in touch going in to the last quarter just four goals behind.

With coaches Lyn Winkworth and Sam Griffiths urging the team to stay strong and resilient for the last 15 minutes of the match they came out firing to close the deficit with key interceptions from their defence and accurate shooting down the other end of the court.

With the game now going goal for goal, Charnwood Rutland were unable to get their noses ahead as Hinchcliffe sunk the final shot to pinch the win 38-37.

The seconds continue their Division Two campaign on Sunday, October 22, when they face Leapoole.

Squad: Romilly Das, Beth Shine, Emily Wolstenholme, Sophie Brough, Mercedes Powell, Maia Ellis, Katie Spray, Caitlin Errington, Izzy Tsang, Elise Whearity and Emmanuelle Nemorin.