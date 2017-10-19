National experience can inspire Greetham Valley youngsters

Junior organiser Liz Haughton is hoping her Greetham Valley young guns will all benefit from the experience of competing on the national stage.

The Greetham Valley Juniors side finished in fourth place in the national finals of the Royal British Legion Poppy Cup which were held at Staverton Park Golf Club near Daventry.

The three-day event consisted of the semi-finals and final of the national competition and, although Greetham missed out on top spot, Liz was full of praise for their exploits.

She said: “Reaching the last four of a large national competition was a fantastic achievement by a young team.

“All the players should reflect on the excellent job that they had done over the course of the summer.

“I am very proud of how far the team has come and I’m sure they will all gain a huge amount from the experience with these setbacks making them stronger.”

In the first of the semi-finals on Saturday, Greetham were drawn against Bondhay, who turned out to be the eventual winners.

The team of Joe Sargood, Wilby Toothill, Winston Childs, and Cormac Calnan found themselves regularly giving two shots against high handicap girls who played exceptionally well but it was too tough a battle as Greetham were pipped into the losers position.

On the Sunday the team of Joe, Wilby, Izzy Haughton and Cormac played for the third place spot.

But again missed out as the disappointment of the previous day affected their play.