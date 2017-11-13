Petrie eyes England call after taking part in prestigious tournament

Stamford’s Charles Petrie is looking to break into the England squad after gaining valuable experience in the 2017 Telegraph Vitality Junior Golf Championship at Portugal’s prestigious Quinta do Lago resort last week.

Fourteen-year-old Max Hopkins became the youngest ever winner of the tournament, which has now been running for 33 years, after the Bishop’s Stortford ace clinched victory by three shots over runner-up Ben Jones following rounds of 71, 72, 71.

Petrie, whose home club is Luffenham Heath, posted 77, 75, 81 to finish 17 over par after the three rounds.

The 18-year-old said: “I had heard so much about the tournament before from previous competitors.

“And it certainly lived up to everything they had said. It has been incredible and we were treated like royalty through the week.

“We played on the North Course and it was an absolute pleasure to play on. I just tried to make the most of the whole experience.

“This is my last event as a junior and it really tops off my career before heading into men’s golf for the next few years.

“I was playing with some of the best UK golfers during the week, so it is something I will cherish for years to come.

“I have never been in the England set-up so hopefully this will take some steps towards that. We met Paul McGinley during a Sky Sports media training session and it proved a really useful insight into how we should be conducting ourselves.”

The 54-hole stroke play Telegraph Vitality Junior Golf Championship, which was hailed by McGinley as one of junior golf’s Majors, took place on Quinta do Lago’s redesigned North Course.

Officially opened by McGinley in October 2014, the 6,156m-layout, one of three championship courses at the resort, has quickly risen to become one of the new stars of European golf.

The North Course played a key role in Quinta do Lago being named Portugal’s best golf resort in Golf World’s inaugural rankings of the Top 100 Resorts in Continental Europe 2016/17.