Rainbows and browns are biting as anglers enjoy Rutland success

Fish are being caught in many areas of Rutland Water, with rainbows up to 4lb 8oz recorded.

Mr Bharuchi managed eight rainbows whilst boat fishing last week.

Another boat angler, Les Cheeseman, had a cracking day with six rainbows, averaging 2½lb.

Brown trout are still coming out in good numbers.

Both bank and boat anglers are returning browns of specimen proportions right up to an estimated 8lb.

Fish are feeding on sticklebacks, fry (perch and roach) with one or two rainbows feeding on corixa.

There are quite a few bank anglers about on areas of the Peninsula, along Normanton, Whitwell Creek, the Dam, Old Disabled Bay and the Fishing Lodge frontage.

Adi Naylor, of Uppingham, found fish in a number of areas.

In addition to rainbows he recently returned a brown estimated at 6lb.

It pays to keep on the move at this time of year as some areas not being fished from the bank such as Yellowstone and Inmans Spinney are being targeted by good numbers of grebes feeding on fry.

Boat anglers are finding that fish are still close in over the weedbeds (which are still present in many areas, albeit sub surface).

Again rainbows of up to 4lb are being taken with browns of up to 7lb.

One or two anglers have been fishing without landing nets and, on hooking a fish, have been dragged up the bank (and in certain cases, then released).

Anglers are asked to use a net at all times and unhook the fish in the water and treat them with respect.

Rutland Water will host its popular Fur and Feather bank match on Sunday.

For information, call the Fishing Lodge on 01780 686441 (8am-2pm, seven days a week).

Steady numbers of Zander are being caught up to 6-7lb.

Some perch and pike are also being reported.