Shooting stars after brilliant Bowmen bag national success

The Bowmen of Rutland are celebrating after landing a national title.

The team of Chrissie Mortlock, Keith Johnson, Peter Fox and Oliver Stephenson shot to success in the 2017 Ontarget Club competition.

The road to success for the Greetham Valley-based club had started in the first round in April and culminated in an exciting final stage at Lilleshall.

Club chairman Carl Harding commented: “This is a fantastic achievement for the club.”

The Rutlanders had begun with an 11-10 away victory at Sour Valley Archers.

The match was shot in high winds and resulted in one of their closest matches of the competition.

They had convincing wins in the following rounds before romping to a 14-7 home victory over Six Towns Company of Archers in the quarter-finals.

This secured their place in the six-team finals at the home of Archery GB where they met a strong Burton Archers team in the semi-final.

It appeared that this was the end of the road for the Bowmen of Rutland as they initially thought they had lost the semi-final clash.

However, after rechecking the scores, their positions were reversed which gave the Bowmen of Rutland a win by only one point and a place in the final against Surrey team Nonsuch Bowmen.

The weather deteriorated but undeterred the team went on to win the team round and draw the pairs round, meaning that the Bowmen of Rutland needed to win two of the four individual rounds.

They did this and more, ultimately winning three of the four individual rounds to take the title 13 points to eight.

Archery GB development manager Arran Coggan said: “I would like thank all the archers and clubs involved in this year’s competition and especially those at the finals event.

“It was great to see the culmination of the competition which has been running since April. I am keen for more clubs to take part and to see the number of clubs involved increase.”