Terrific front nine sees Darren lay the foundations for victory

After the excitement of the juniors’ win and the club knockout finals last week, Greetham Valley returned to more normal levels of activity as members played for the Captain’s Charity Trophies on the Lakes course.

Just beating the windy weather which arrived on Sunday and Monday, the Gents Saturday competition produced high levels of scoring with more than 100 entrants with nearly 20 per cent of those achieving par or better.

In third place Carl Causbrook (11) totalled 40 points including a birdie on the challenging fifth hole.

Going out in regulation, Carl turned and blitzed the back nine holes to end up with only three over gross on that half.

Second spot went to Pete Dickinson (5) with 41 points and he carried on from his form in the Doubles Knockout final to complete the front nine in gross par (thanks to a birdie on the seventh which counteracted his bogey on the fifth).

He then proceeded to repeat the exercise (of gross par) on the back half, but this time scoring two bogeys and two pars.

Top position went to Darren Want (9) with a great score of 43 points.

Darren had a terrific front nine and was one under gross on the eighth tee, but bogeys on the final two holes of the opening half knocked him back a little.

Following the turn Darren bogeyed the 10th, but then had a run of six pars and one birdie before a visit to the water on the final hole scuppered his chances of an even better round.

Following this latest round, the Martin Boughton Order of Merit table is very tight with Sam Humphreys and Tom Senogles tied in the lead with 161 and Paul Thwaites and Alex Barnet on 143.

The Ladies also played their Captain’s Charity Trophy on Saturday and in this instance scoring was slightly less aggressive but, none-the-less equally, competitive between entrants.

Third spot (on countback) went to Rachel Nicholls (13) with 32 points in a round which started better than it finished.

On her outward half Rachel played to her handicap but the back nine marred her card as she mixed five pars with four double bogeys.

In the runner-up position Heather Morgan (11) scored 35 points,

She was completely the opposite to Rachel as her return half was stronger than the start.

Heather was pleased to score six pars on the back nine but frustrated by a double bogey on the 17th.

The overall winner was Lesley Young (17) and, although she took top spot with 36 points, it could so easily have been much more as the par fives took their toll and she failed to register a score on either 13 or 15.

Notwithstanding these setbacks Lesley finished strongly with a par on the last to ensure top spot.