Unbeaten run continues for Charnwood Rutland after victory in tough test

Charnwood Rutland Firsts once again overcame a tough test to stay top of the East Midlands Regional Division One table with a 37-32 success over a resilient Hinckley Hurricanes team on Sunday.

With Hinckley also undefeated, Charnwood Rutland Firsts had to dig deep to maintain their unbeaten status.

In a physical contest the first quarter was matched goal for goal with Hinckley Hurricanes edging the lead at the first break by one.

The second quarter saw a change of line up as player-coach Sam Griffin shuffled her large squad. The Warriors worked tirelessly through court as Hinckley pressured every ball to just edge the lead at half-time 17-16.

The Charnwood Rutland attackers remained calm under constant defensive pressure in the third quarter to sink some crucial goals.

Meanwhile Charnwood Rutland’s defensive pressure throughout the whole court remained strong allowing some turnovers and helped swing the quarter in their favour to draw the scores level at 24-24 with 15 minutes to go.

The final quarter remained tense but Charnwood Rutland’s superior fitness won out as a tiring Hinckley Hurricanes team started to make errors and their previous accurate shooting unfolded against some outstanding defensive pressure.

Charnwood Rutland’s strength and depth within the squad showed with fresh legs making a difference.