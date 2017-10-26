Unbeaten run stays intact after crushing success for Charnwood Rutland

Charnwood Rutland 1 cruised to their second win of the season as they comfortably dispatched Northants JMs 86-24 in East Midlands Regional Division One.

At the home of East Midlands Regional netball, Loughborough University, Charnwood Rutland Firsts took to the court with a young squad looking to keep their 100 per cent win record intact.

They quickly settled into a lead with Northants JMs having no answer to the speed and precision of Charnwood Rutland’s play as they opened up a 17-5 lead after the first quarter.

The second quarter continued in the same vein despite Charnwood Rutland making some changes in their team.

Their defence proved impossible for Northants to break down while their shooters scored with ease they took a comfortable 39-9 lead into the half-time break.

Player-coach Sam Griffin took the half-time break as a chance to make further changes, showing the depth and talent in the squad.

With all five of the under 16 players in the squad taking to the court and showcasing their talents, Charnwood Rutland firsts continued to stretch away, despite Northants JMs best attempts to stem the tide of goals going against them.

The last quarter saw Northants JMs have their highest scoring period as they netted eight goals.

However, it was no match for Charnwood Rutland Firsts who sunk 25 goals in the last 15 minutes to leave the score at 86-24 at the final whistle and see the side maintain their 100 per cent win record this season.

Squad: Sam Griffin, Melissa Oakman, Lisa Griffiths, Tilly Rees, Laura Bailey, Abi Hymas, Cory McGlynn, Elle Gallagher, Alicia Wood, Georgie Brock-Taylor.

Charnwood Rutland 2nds secured their first win of their East Midlands Regional Division Two campaign on Sunday as they edged past an experienced Leapoole side 41-40.

After being on the receiving end of a one goal loss in their last match two weeks ago, this time the team which featured a mix of experience and youth, secured the one-goal win after battling back from a five goal deficit.

The match was evenly contested throughout with Leapoole taking a narrow lead at the end of the first quarter 22-20.

After their disappointing one goal loss last match out, Charnwood Rutland seconds looked nervy at times as they struggled to settle into the game as the players almost tried too hard to make things happen.

Leapoole exploited this lack of confidence as they stretched their lead out to five as they forced errors from both attack and defence.

However, with strong support from the bench and coach Sam Griffin, the team - who use the name Warriors on court - showed their fighting spirit to cut the deficit to one at half-time.

Griffin rung the changes at half-time with fresh legs coming on and spurring the team into life.

With the teams going goal for goal and the defence working hard to shut down Leapoole’s tall goal shooter the confidence between the team grew.

With Charnwood Rutland’s energy up they took to the court in the last 15 minutes determined to get the win.

The last quarter was the most consistent, with the defence picking up crucial rebounds and with the clock ticking down Charnwood Rutland’s shooters kept their nerve to secure the one goal win.

With their first win under their belt the seconds will look to build as they face Nottingham Knights next weekend.