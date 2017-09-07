Uppingham in control of their promotion destiny

Uppingham Town Cricket Club have control of their own promotion destiny going into a fascinating final fortnight of the season.

Jamie Dumford’s side currently hold the second promotion place as they seek a coveted spot in the top flight of the Leicestershire League for the first time in their history.

They travel to Division One table-toppers Langtons this weekend knowing that a healthy points haul will move them one step closer to promotion after Ben Farnsworth had smashed Uppingham to a seven-wicket victory away at Leicester Banks last Saturday.

Dumford said: “It was another great result for Uppingham which has now moved us back up into second in the table and just behind Saturday’s opponents Langtons.

“Perhaps more crucially though we are now 20 points ahead of our nearest promotion challengers heading into the last two weeks of games.”

Chasing just 130 for victory last Saturday, Town set off in positive manner and had 20 on the board in just the fourth over before Dumford was bowled for 19 (three fours). From there on, Farnsworth took total control and Banks were never in contention.

Reaching his 50 from 39 balls (six fours and three sixes), Farnsworth then turned up the heat on the home attack scoring a further 34 from just another 11 deliveries (one four and five sixes) after peppering the local area as the target was reached from just 18 overs.

If it was Farnsworth who completed the demolition, then credit must go to the bowlers for weakening the foundations.

Bowling unchanged through his 12 overs, Danny Dumford was superb and recorded the excellent figures of 12-5-15-3 while at the other end Patrick Latham 1-13 from seven overs and Alex Ashwin 2-11 from six overs were giving nothing away as the Banks innings teetered at 35-6.

Then, just as at Castle Hill earlier in the season, one partnership threatened to make a game of it as Prakash and Nai put on 58 for the seventh wicket.

However, once Scott Green had made the breakthrough, bowling Prakash (34) and then dismissing Nai also for 34, the final two wickets offered little resistance as Green ended with 4-31.