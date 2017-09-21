Uppingham sign off in style with emphatic victory

Neither the weather or opponents Hinckley Town could stop Uppingham from signing off their promotion season with an emphatic nine-wicket victory on Saturday.

With rain forecast, skipper Jamie Dumford had an easy choice to make once he’d won the toss and the visitors batsmen came and went with alarming regularity once Alex Ashwin had deceived dangerman Crowe, pegging back his off stump.

Admittedly facing a below-strength Hinckley outfit who, until last weekend’s washout were in the promotion hunt themselves, Town’s bowlers were ruthlessly efficient in working through the line-up.

The wickets were split three ways with Ashwin leading the way with 3-23. Danny Dumford (2-24) and Scott Green (2-34) claimed the other wickets before Ben Farnsworth finished the innings with a smart piece of fielding to run out Shah.

For Hinckley only Janek Valand (45) and Avish Patel (32) provided any real resistance adding 52 for the fourth wicket.

With only nine available batters, the final total of 110-8 was never going to seriously challenge Uppingham.

With more than a hint of déjà vu the hosts response set off a pace, with 36 on the board when Dumford (19) fell.

Two balls later and the players were forced off by rain for the fourth time – only this time it was a heavier, more sustained downpour and it was touch and go whether there would be any further play.

The delay would reduce the Uppingham innings to 20 overs, but with ominous dark clouds gathering overhead, Farnsworth had no intention of hanging around.

Reaching his 50 from 34 balls (three fours, five sixes) his hard hitting saw him contribute 59 runs from just 29 balls to the unbroken second wicket partnership of 78 with Mark Cox as Farnsworth ended unbeaten on 72 (four fours, seven sixes).

So an 11th win to close out the season, two more than any other team in the division. The title remained just out of reach as Langtons easily beat Sileby to see them end nine points ahead of Town.

A fantastic way to sign off the year, with planning for the Premier campaign and trips to new opposition such as Market Harborough, Barkby and Barrow now on the agenda.