RUGBY: Albinson pleased as composed Stamford beat Oakham

Stamford Rugby put in a controlled display, which delighted their head coach Matt Albinson, to beat derby rivals Oakham RFC 24-20 on Saturday.

In a game of two halves it was fantastic effort by all involved at Hambilton Road and a very well controlled performance from Stamford, who first had to defend for their lives before going on the attack after the break.

Action from Stamford Rugby v Oakham RFC. Gareth Ramsden, Daniel Griffin and Dave Martin on the attack for Stamford Rugby. Photo: Pip Warters - pip@acelensman.com

The level of composure and control that the purple, black and whites showed was very impressive and bodes well for the coming weeks. Each of the four tries were scored following at least six phases of play that either finished over the white wash or led to the resulting penalty and a dominant field position.

Stamford scored tries through Fergal MacNamara, James Green, David Martin and Rich Thompson - who also converted two of the scores, while Oakham touched down through James Beanland, Sam Woods and Henry Hives, with six points from the boot of Calum Crellin.

After the game Albinson said :“I am really pleased with the lads today - they played some excellent rugby. The up in intensity levels in the contact area was great to watch.

“The lads have worked really hard for each other over the last few weeks and put us back on the map in the league.”

Stamford are now eighth in the Midlands Two East South division, but a bonus point win and other results going their way could propel them up three places in the league. Oakham sit in sixth.

But before Stamford turn their attention back to the league they have the small matter of a cup semi-final tomorrow, 2.15pm ko.

Albinson added: “We have a trip to West Bridgeford in the NLD Semi Final and we are eager to continue this good form and book a place in the final.”

Albinson commented further on the day itself. He said: “I am really proud of the day that the club have put on. We had the Colts XV this morning playing a Stamford School Development XV, the Development XV had an internal run out and to have had between 200 and 300 supporting today was great for the boys.

“I must say thank you to Oakham, today’s game was a great advert for local rugby and long may encounters between our two clubs continue.”

