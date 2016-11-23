Dr Feelgood set to rock the Voodoo Lounge

Formed on Canvey Island in Essex in the early 1970s, Dr. Feelgood remains one of the most popular and exciting live rhythm and blues acts in the world - and they are playing Stamford’s Voodoo Lounge on Wednesday and Thursday next week (Nov 30 and Dec 1).

The raw and uncompromising style of their performance resulted in the album Stupidity that immediately went to the number one position in the U.K. charts.

Dr. Feelgood have also enjoyed global success with a string of hit singles including Milk and Alcohol, Roxette, Back in the Night, Down at the Doctors, She Does it Right, Going Back Home and See You Later Alligator - which gave the group their first gold record.

The current line up features the rhythm section Kevin Morris on drums and Phil Mitchell on bass, both 29 years in the band and Steve Walwyn on guitar who has been with the band for 23 years.

Vocalist Robert Kane (formerly of the Animals) is the most recent addition – joining in 1999 after the tragic death of Lee Brilleaux.

Supporting Dr Feelgood both nights is Rutland/Stamford band The Wilbur Project.

There are still tickets available for the Wednesday show from http://www.wegottickets.com/event/374385 or www.mamaliz.co.uk