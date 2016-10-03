Peterborough restaurant recognised in Michelin Guide after less than six months

Despite only opening in April, city centre fine dining restaurant Prévost has made it into the Michelin Guide for 2017, which was published today.

Chef patron Lee Clarke, who has made no secret in the recent past of his desire to bring a Michelin star-rated restaurant to the city, tweeted “so pleased to get in guide so quickly. Will push on hard this year work even harder.”

He also congratulated his team at the Priestgate restaurant - the culmination of two decades spent cooking, tasting and learning in some of the world’s best kitchens - tweeting “Well done to whole team on getting into the @MichelinGuideUK 2017 now to time to push on and reach for the ⭐️star”.

The venue was give a “two fork and spoon” rating with the inspector commenting: “Enter via an alleyway into a bright, spacious room, where local artists’ work is displayed on the walls and the tables overlook a small kitchen garden. Choose from 3 set menus, where attractive dishes have a creative Scandic style.”

Prévost was Peterborough’s only new entry, with The Beehive maintaining its presence along with a cluster of others in the area including The Blue Bell at Glinton, The Crown Inn at Elton, and The Falcon Inn, at Fotheringhay,

There was also a surprising new entry in Stamford with Turkish restaurant Zada, which only opened in 2015 in St Mary’s Hill, receiving a fork and spoon rating, and earning this comment from the inspector: “Its name means ‘fortunate’ and the locals are lucky to have it in town. Turkish rugs hang on exposed stone walls and fresh bread is made behind the counter. The menu features all the favourites, from hummus and kebabs to baklava”.

Also listed are the nearby Bull and Swan, Oak Panelled Restaurant at The George, The Wicked Witch at Ryhall and the Six Bells at Witham - sister establishment of The Beehive.