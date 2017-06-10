A Summer of fun awaits at Tolethorpe

A magical evening awaits at Tolethorpe Hall after the Summer season began this week with A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Ahead of the season opening, more than 20,000 tickets had been sold to the three plays put on by Stamford Shakespeare Company in the Rutland Open Air Theatre, which is in the beautiful grounds of Tolethorpe Hall.

Last summer over 34,000 people experienced the magic of an evening at Tolethorpe Hall.

Enjoy a picnic in the beautiful grounds as the sun slowly sets, then take your seat in the 600-seat covered auditorium, protected from summer showers, and see a stage like no other.

This year Stamford Shakespeare Company has three wonderful comedies lined up.

In a traditional, Elizabethan production of Shakespeare’s most popular comedy, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, four runaway lovers must spend the night in a dark and ominous wood. Meanwhile, in a nearby glade, humble workmen are rehearsing a play. They encounter the parallel universe of fairies, goblins and sprites, where all is not well between the fairy King and Queen.

Opening this week, A Midsummer Night’s Dream runs on selected dates in June and July.

From the directors of 2013’s sell-out hit The Comedy of Errors comes Shakespeare’s funniest play, Much Ado About Nothing, full of witty love-duelling, comic villains and crazy chases. Battle-weary heroes return from the First World War with their thoughts turning to romance, but the dastardly Don John and his comical sidekicks plot to scupper any romantic notions. Can the incompetent WPC Dogberry and the riotous ladies of ‘the watch’ foil their plans?

It opens on June 13 and runs on selected dates in June and August.

And finally, the non-Shakespeare play is Hobson’s Choice, opening on July 4, and running in July and August.

Harold Brighouse’s classic comedy about the hilarious trials and tribulations of bombastic boot-shop owner Henry Horatio Hobson and his three uppity daughters in 1880s Salford. When Hobson teases his eldest daughter, Maggie, about being past the marrying age, she promptly retaliates by marrying his best boot-hand, Willie Mossop, and setting up a rival shop!

Performances run every night (excluding Sundays) at 7.45pm and matinées every Saturday at 1.30pm until August 26. To book call 01780 756133 or for more information visit www.stamfordshakespeare.co.uk