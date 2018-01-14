Artist’s impression released of Saxon Gardens retirement complex

Retirement housebuilder McCarthy and Stone has unveiled plans for its new development in Oakham which will be called Saxon Gardens.

Situated in Penn Street, the new development of 56 one and two-bedroom age-exclusive apartments has been named Saxon Gardens, in recognition of the Saxon history of Oakham and beautiful landscaped gardens planned for the development.

With construction due to start on site in March 2018, an artist’s impression has been released to show how Saxon Gardens will look when it is build complete.

Cheryl Bissett, regional sales and marketing director for McCarthy and Stone East Midlands, said: “We wanted to choose a name for our new development that was memorable, and would resonate with Oakham residents and future homeowners.”

The first apartments will be released for off-plan sales from November.

Cheryl added: “Local retirees interested in securing a high specification, low maintenance home are encouraged to come along and make the most of their first opportunity to reserve off-plan at this stunning new development.”

Homeowners at Saxon Gardens will be able to retain their independence in the form of home ownership, yet still have the peace of mind of a team on-site 24/7 providing tailored domestic assistance and support services.

Saxon Gardens will feature a table service bistro, a contemporary homeowners’ lounge, and lifts; as well as gardens, and a guest suite.

For details call 0800 310 0384, or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/saxongardens. The show complex at Lonsdale Park is also now open for people to have a look.