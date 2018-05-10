Barrowden and Wakerley Good Neighbour Scheme gets £500 boost

A charity which supports rural communities has donated £500 to set up a Good Neighbour Scheme.

The Rural Community Council presented the cash to volunteers from the Barrowden and Wakerley Good Neighbour Scheme at Barrowden Community Shop last week.

The scheme will see the establishment of a group of coordinated volunteers, which will provide help and support to those in need across the community.

Sheila Saunders, who is one of the volunteers of the scheme, said: “Our scheme will ensure that everyone in our community has a good neighbour to call on for help if they need it.”

The Rural Community Council’s visit to Barrowden coincided with its quarterly Board meeting at the Oakham Enterprise Park.